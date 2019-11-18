CHAMPAIGN — Whatever bug that bit Illinois in the first half, inflicting the Illini with missed shots and too many turnovers was promptly squashed by the Illini in the second half — and the massive feet of freshman Kofi Cockburn.
Illinois got it together in the second half, shot better from the field, protected the ball better and rode the stellar play of their 7-foot, 290-pound freshman center all the way to a 66-53 win over Hawaii on Monday at the State Farm Center.
Cockburn finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds — three coming on the offensive end to record his third double-double in his first four college basketball games. The Rainbow Warriors didn’t have an answer for Cockburn, who despite his point total still left points on the floor by way of missed layups.
Junior guard Trent Frazier, though, wasn't concerned about the slow start. It was simply a matter of the ball not going in, he said. Hawaii shot just 36.4 percent from the field in the first half, and Illinois got four "kills" which is when they record three straight stops on the defensive end.
"I didn't think we were struggling," Frazier said. "I just think that the ball wasn't going in. We ran a really great offense. Obviously we were great on the defensive end. I don't think it was a struggle. We got the ball where we wanted, we got it down there to Kofi, Kipper (Nicols) and Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) right in front of the rim. The ball just wasn't going in. We did better in the second half. We flowed smoother and we did a great job with that."
After shooting 33.3 percent from the field in the first half with 10 turnovers, Illinois finished shooting 43 percent with 16 turnovers, but it was a key stretch of seven consecutive made field goals in the second half that turned a two-point deficit into an 11-point lead that was key for Illinois in finding separation from Hawaii (3-2).
Hawaii never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
Bezhanishvili, with his mother Lali in attendance, had 10 points and nine rebounds and Frazier scored 13 points for Illinois.
Hawaii shot 38 percent from the field and 14 percent on 3-pointers with nine turnovers.
It was Illinois’ first game in eight days after losing on the road to Arizona on Nov. 10. Monday’s game was also the first of three that Illinois will play this week. The Illini host The Citadel on Wednesday and Hampton on Saturday.