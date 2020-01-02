Bees' struggles continue, drop fourth straight

DAVENPORT — A five-minute stretch just after the midpoint of the second half separated the men’s basketball teams from Clarke and St. Ambrose, but the difference Thursday extended beyond the confines of those minutes.
It was a 3-of-12 touch at the free throw line, the 16 turnovers that led to 26 Pride points and the 35-percent shooting in the second half that forced the Fighting Bees to stomach an 82-69 non-conference loss at Lee Lohman Arena.
"This game, it’s not about how many points you put up," St. Ambrose junior Michael Williams said. "It’s about defense, free throw shooting and rebounding. We didn’t get the stops we needed, and we didn’t shoot free throws or get to the boards the way we needed to, either."
With starting guard Ben Schols sidelined for a sixth straight game because of a hairline fracture between two toes, the Fighting Bees struggled to find much rhythm offensively while dropping their fourth straight game.
A 1-for-8 start at the line in the first half provided an ominous sign of things to come.
"The focus, it just wasn’t there and that showed at the line," Williams said. "Those free throws, they are points we needed. We’re a better team than that."
The misses kept Clarke in a game that was tied at 36 at halftime and again at 55 when John Kerr scored off of an offensive rebound with 9:29 remaining.
Williams provided St. Ambrose with the only five points it collected over the next 5:21, taking a pair of feeds from Dylan Kaczmarek to knock down a jumper and then a 3-point basket to interrupt an 18-5 Pride run.
By the time Kerr scored with 4:08 left in the game, Clarke had opened a 73-60 lead.
Two turnovers by St. Ambrose fueled the start of the Pride's run, which included two 3-point baskets apiece by Nick Marshall and Dylan Kurey.
"We took some really tough shots down around that point, too, and that didn’t help us," Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said. "Clarke is a good team, came in here winning four straight and beating some good teams, but we didn’t help ourselves."
After Kerr collected the last points of his 17-point, 14-rebound game, the Fighting Bees (10-6) missed their next five shots and watched the Pride lead grow to 82-64 with just under one minute remaining.
"It was a tough game getting back into it coming off of the (holiday) break, but we’ve got to learn from it," said Williams, who led all scorers with 22 points.
Darius Lasley and Marshall paced a group of five double-digit scorers for the Pride (9-5), finishing with 21 and 18 points, respectively.
"About the positive for us is that this wasn’t a conference game, but we’ve got to get it together before Saturday," said Shovlain, whose team returns to Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Saturday afternoon, hosting Judson.