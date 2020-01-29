Bear big men dominate Cyclones

AMES — Baylor’s duo of post players dominated as the No. 1 Bears beat the Cyclones 67-53 on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.

Baylor outscored Iowa State 44-22 in the paint and out-rebounded Iowa State 39-28. The Bears were led by Freddie Gillespie in the post who had 12 points and nine rebounds.

He actually missed some time in the second half after catching a stray elbow, causing blood to stream down his face, but he came back in and didn’t lose any of his aggressiveness.

Baylor’s Mark Vital hammered the offensive glass, finishing with five offensive rebounds. He totaled eight points and 10 boards.

Tristan Clark came off the bench for the Bears and provided a nice presence in relief of Gillespie and Vital.

Meanwhile, Iowa State’s posts struggled all night.

George Conditt finished with just four points and three rebounds, Michael Jacobson finished with four points and two rebounds and Solomon Young finished with two points and three rebounds. None of them could contain Gillespie or Vital, and none of them could get anything going offensively against them.

Iowa State’s post players combined to go 4-13 from the field.

