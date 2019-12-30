Augustana closes year with win

ROCK ISLAND — Augustana women’s basketball coach Mark Beinborn and his team pride themselves on getting “kills,” or three defensive stops in a row. After letting a big early lead tumble into an eight-point deficit, the Vikings needed those defensive stops in key moments to battle back and beat Coe 84-78 Monday night at Carver Center in non-conference action.
Augustana (7-5) had to overcome some adversity to finish the decade with a win after leading Coe (6-6) 26-11 early in the second quarter. The Kohawks finished the half on a 13-2 run in the closing 4:15, capped by a Taylor Huber offensive rebound and basket to take their first lead with one second left off a missed free throw.
Coe continued its run with six more points to start the third quarter, taking its biggest lead at 43-35.
Beinborn knew Coe would make its run, it was just a matter of being able to weather the storm in its first game in 15 days. Coe’s Jackie Feldt tied a game-high with 21 points through three quarters. Madeline Wilkins, who was 3 of 5 from deep with 17 points, is one of the best shooters at this level, according to Beinborn.
“Because of that, they’re always dangerous,” Beinborn said. “We knew they were going to fight, and I think what it comes down to is who’s going to stay the most consistent for the 40 minutes, who’s going to stay together, and I thought our team did a great job.”
Beinborn’s team had just two of those defensive stands, or “kills” heading into the fourth quarter, which he said was the worst pace of the year. The Vikings reached their goal of four kills in the fourth quarter, outscoring Coe 28-19 in the final frame.
Feldt fouled out and went scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“We tightened down, we worked the ball, and we did what we were supposed to do,” Beinborn said. “We took better care of the ball, got it moving inside-out and showed some toughness and some grit to fight through that adversity. And that’s what good teams do.”
Augie senior Alexis Jones matched Feldt’s high with 21 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Rock Island grad and sophomore Lauren Hall added 14 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the field with five rebounds.
Rock Island grad Justice Edell had 10 points before exiting the game with a lower leg injury after she was fouled during a collision on a 3-point attempt. Beinborn said tests will be done today, but she was on crutches after the game.
Freshman and Alleman grad Gabby Loiz took Edell’s three free throws, hitting all three to make the deficit 62-60 with 8:40 left in the game. Loiz finished with eight points by hitting 8 of 13 freebies.
Macy Beinborn was again a key contributor for Augie. The freshman and Pleasant Valley grad scored all 11 of her points off the bench in the second half. Her trey with 4:11 to play broke a 70-all tie and gave Augie a lead it would not surrender.
Jamie Feldt cut Coe’s deficit to just three on a triple with 45 seconds to play, but it missed its next shot and turned it over. Augie’s final four points were Loiz free throws. She was 4 of 7 at the line in the last 1:21.
Senior starter Mia Lambert was 4 of 5 from deep and finished with 12 points for Augie, which resumes play on Jan. 4 with a CCIW matchup at Carthage.
Beinborn hopes his team can carry the momentum of the comeback win into the new year.
“To be able to face that adversity and for us to pull together and figure it out and get through it, I think is key,” he said. “Especially when you make it through with the way it was looking at one point in the third quarter.”