Augustana closes year with win

Beinborn’s team had just two of those defensive stands, or “kills” heading into the fourth quarter, which he said was the worst pace of the year. The Vikings reached their goal of four kills in the fourth quarter, outscoring Coe 28-19 in the final frame.

Feldt fouled out and went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

“We tightened down, we worked the ball, and we did what we were supposed to do,” Beinborn said. “We took better care of the ball, got it moving inside-out and showed some toughness and some grit to fight through that adversity. And that’s what good teams do.”

Augie senior Alexis Jones matched Feldt’s high with 21 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Rock Island grad and sophomore Lauren Hall added 14 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the field with five rebounds.

Rock Island grad Justice Edell had 10 points before exiting the game with a lower leg injury after she was fouled during a collision on a 3-point attempt. Beinborn said tests will be done today, but she was on crutches after the game.

Freshman and Alleman grad Gabby Loiz took Edell’s three free throws, hitting all three to make the deficit 62-60 with 8:40 left in the game. Loiz finished with eight points by hitting 8 of 13 freebies.