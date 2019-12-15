Augie women pull off CCIW upset, knock off Illinois Wesleyan

ROCK ISLAND — For roughly 38 minutes on Sunday, the Augustana women's basketball team looked like world-beaters.
And even with a rough finish in which the Vikings were outscored 11-2 in the final 1:48, the Vikings were still able to pull off a huge CCIW upset, beating nationally 22nd-ranked Illinois Wesleyan 86-80 at Carver Center.
The win was Augie's first over IWU since an 83-73 home victory in the 2016-17 season, snapping a string of five losses in the set.
It was arguably the best an Augie women's team had played in quite some time.
“Take away that last minute and a half, I would say so,” said Augustana coach Mark Beinborn, who liked the way his 6-5, 2-1 club answered IWU runs. “We answered every run, which they are going to have; they are a great team. We answered every run with solid defense, we didn't panic and start reaching and trying to create things. We stayed solid and kept communicating. Offensively, we worked the ball. That's something every coach talks about when breaking down a zone.”
The loss was the first in the league for IWU, which fell to 8-3, 2-1.
The Vikings held the lead from late in the first quarter until the 3:50 mark of the third quarter when IWU junior Kendall Sosa converted a three-point play — a common theme in the second half — to give the Titans a 52-50 lead. But the Vikings responded with a string of 3-pointers from Quad-Cities products as Lauren Hall, Justice Edell and Macy Beinborn connected consecutively from deep. That helped Augie jump to a 64-59 lead after three quarters.
Maybe the most telling stretch came in the fourth quarter. With IWU going to a zone defense, the Vikings' first five buckets of the frame came off assists. The last of those, a Mia Lambert 3-pointer, built Augie's advantage to 76-66. Two buckets from Jeni Crane and two more from Lex Jones gave Augie an 84-69 lead with 2:33 left before IWU finished with its spree in the final 1:48 — eight of those from Sosa, who finished with a game-high 29 points.
Showing that the victory was a true team effort, the Vikings had four players finish in double-figure scoring. Jones broke loose in the second half with 18 of her team-high 24, putting on display a bevy of nice moves in the paint. Edell finished with 16, Hall 14 and Macy Beinborn 12. Jones grabbed 14 rebounds and Hall 10 as the Vikings dominated the boards 47-39.
Augie finished with 16 assists on 31 field goals with Jones dishing off five helpers and Edell four.
IWU, which also had four players in double-digit scoring, had 20 assists on 30 field goals.