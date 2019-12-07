Augie survives in overtime; Giovanine records 500th coaching victory

ROCK ISLAND — Win No. 500 will either be very memorable for Augustana men's basketball coach Grey Giovanine or be one that he would like to forget as soon as possible.

The Vikings lost a double-digit second-half lead, watched as visiting Carroll hit a 3-pointer to force overtime and then had to hold their collective breath as a half-court shot at the final buzzer sailed wide of the hoop to secure a 65-63 CCIW victory over the Pioneers.

“Every win is to be celebrated,” said Giovanine, who now sports a career 500-229 record in his 27th season as a coach, 420-144 in 21 seasons at Augie. “Wins are hard to get.”

Saturday's was especially elusive as it mirrored how the CCIW race could play out this season. Early in the game, there were offsetting technicals on each coach. There was a flagrant foul on a turnover and the Vikings lost that double-digit lead as they went over eight minutes without a field goal in the second half, their lead wilted under heavy Pioneer defensive pressure and 25 turnovers.