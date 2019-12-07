Augie survives in overtime; Giovanine records 500th coaching victory

ROCK ISLAND — Win No. 500 will either be very memorable for Augustana men's basketball coach Grey Giovanine or be one that he would like to forget as soon as possible.
The Vikings lost a double-digit second-half lead, watched as visiting Carroll hit a 3-pointer to force overtime and then had to hold their collective breath as a half-court shot at the final buzzer sailed wide of the hoop to secure a 65-63 CCIW victory over the Pioneers.
“Every win is to be celebrated,” said Giovanine, who now sports a career 500-229 record in his 27th season as a coach, 420-144 in 21 seasons at Augie. “Wins are hard to get.”
Saturday's was especially elusive as it mirrored how the CCIW race could play out this season. Early in the game, there were offsetting technicals on each coach. There was a flagrant foul on a turnover and the Vikings lost that double-digit lead as they went over eight minutes without a field goal in the second half, their lead wilted under heavy Pioneer defensive pressure and 25 turnovers.
“We've been there before and struggled to extend,” said Giovanine of seeing a script that has now played out three times early this season with his 5-2, 1-0 CCIW club losing sizable margins. “I'd say so far that's the Achilles of this team. We haven't been able to put games away. … We had some awfully good stretches there.”
Down 55-54, junior guard Jack Jelen hit a tear-drop runner in the lane and then added two free throws after a Carroll miss to give the Vikings a 58-55 lead with :16.1 left in regulation.
Carroll's David Anilus dribbled the length of the court for a tough layup against Augie's tall timber with :09.3 remaining.
Senior Austin Elledge, showing he was finally ready to be in the lineup after being sidelined with a strained groin, stepped up and calmly hit nothing but net on two free throws with :07.5 left as Augie went up 60-57.
But Carroll (7-2, 1-1 CCIW) had the answer, dribbling through Augie's pressure and getting the ball to Charlie Soule who hit a 3 from the right wing with :01 left in regulation.
Elledge launched a three-quarter court shot that was off line.
The overtime gave the Vikings a chance to regroup and they responded. Micah Martin (11 points, eight rebounds) scored down low and Elledge hit a baseline pull-up jumper as Augie took a 64-60 lead with 3:26 left in overtime. While Augie never lost the lead, it was a precarious advantage until Martin grabbed a rebound of a missed front end of a one-and-bonus free throw with :06 left in OT.
Augie's tough defense allowed only a 3-pointer in overtime as the Vikings held the Pioneers to their lowest point total of the season and well below their 78.1 points per game average.
“This is a huge win,” said Elledge, who finished with a team-high 16 points and made huge plays on both ends of the court as a senior should. “The whole season was on the line here. Every game in the CCIWE matters whether it's the top of the conference or the bottom. This league is going to be so tight this year. Every single night is going to be a battle and I'm sure we'll have multiple games that come down to the wire.”