Augie's Wofford on watch list for top DIII hoops award

ROCK ISLAND — Augustana senior forward Pierson Wofford has been named to the 2019-20 Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watch List. Wofford’s name was included when the National Awards Committee of Small College Basketball announced the list on Wednesday.

Named for the late Clarence "Bevo" Francis — a record-setting scorer at Rio Grande College (Ohio) in the early 1950's — the award is presented annually to the men's player who has had the finest overall season at a non-NCAA Division I four-year college or university. Criteria for the honor include season statistics, individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements.

Wofford (Springfield Lutheran HS) is one of 32 NCAA Division III players named to this year’s Top 100 Watch List, including three from the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin. He’s joined by Elmhurst’s Jake Rhode and North Central’s Connor Raridon. Last year’s winner was Aston Francis of Wheaton.

