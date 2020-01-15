Augie's Wofford on watch list for top DIII hoops award

ROCK ISLAND — Augustana senior forward Pierson Wofford has been named to the 2019-20 Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watch List. Wofford’s name was included when the National Awards Committee of Small College Basketball announced the list on Wednesday.
Named for the late Clarence "Bevo" Francis — a record-setting scorer at Rio Grande College (Ohio) in the early 1950's — the award is presented annually to the men's player who has had the finest overall season at a non-NCAA Division I four-year college or university. Criteria for the honor include season statistics, individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements.
Wofford (Springfield Lutheran HS) is one of 32 NCAA Division III players named to this year’s Top 100 Watch List, including three from the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin. He’s joined by Elmhurst’s Jake Rhode and North Central’s Connor Raridon. Last year’s winner was Aston Francis of Wheaton.
You have free articles remaining.
“Man, it's always nice to get recognized for your hard work,” said Wofford after scoring 27 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the Vikings' 79-73 overtime victory over Wheaton. “I got a lot of people to thank and a lot of people who need to get recognized for me being here, especially my parents who let me come to Augustana. … At the end of the day, I don't want to be hoisting any trophy other than a national championship.
“All the individual accolades are nice, but this is a team thing and I owe all the credit to everybody else.”
Heading into Wednesday's critical CCIW victory, Wofford led Augustana in scoring (15.7 ppg), three-point field goals (21) and three-point percentage (.412). He’s the Vikings’ second-leading rebounder (6.4 rpg) and also ranks second on the team in field goal percentage (.526), free throw percentage (.841) and steals (11).
After suffering a season-ending knee injury early in the 2017-18 season, Wofford returned to earn first team All-CCIW honors a year ago. During his career, he’s been a member of four CCIW championship squads and four teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Augustana has posted a 72-13 (.847) record with Wofford on the floor over the past five seasons, including a mark of 34-4 (.895) in CCIW regular season games.