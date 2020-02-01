Augie overcomes slow start, races past Millikin

It was anything but a usual victory for the Augustana men's basketball team Saturday evening at the Carver Center.
The Vikings overcame a slow start to easily handle Millikin 76-55 in the CCIW contest.
The result, however, took a backseat to the well-being of Millikin senior Korbin Farmer.
With just under four minutes left in the first half, Farmer drove to the basket, but instead of getting the shot off, ended up in a violent mid-air body-to-body collision with Micah Martin. The play continued with Sam Stichnote getting a bucket at the 3:24 mark, but then play was stopped as Farmer was not able to get up off the floor.
The game was delayed for about 30 minutes as Farmer was attended to, eventually being taken out of the gym on a stretcher by EMTs with his neck in a brace.
Millikin coach Mark Schere said that Farmer did lose consciousness and had numbness in his extremities. He was headed to the Trinity West emergency room after the game.
When play resumed, the Vikings finished the first half on a 10-2 run to blow out to a 47-27 lead.
“I was proud of the way we finished the first half and started the second half,” Augie coach Grey Giovanine said. “I thought we were really dialed in considering the situation.”
Pierson Wofford opened that spree with a blow-by layup, Luke Johnson then hit two free throws and followed with an old-fashioned three-point play. After two Millikin free throws, Johnson closed the half with a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer.
It was an unusual first half even before the injury. An earlier stoppage of play was needed when Millikin's Jake Hampton suffered a cut and trailed blood on the court that needed to be cleaned. He was attended to by the Augie training staff and remained in the game.
"When the injury happened, I thought it was a totally different game from then on," Scherer said. "Up to that point, we were pleased with how we were playing. We were competing with a very good team on the road.”
With a pall cast over the gym, the Vikings closed out the victory in the second half to move to 14-6, 8-3 in the CCIW.
The Vikings had plenty of balance in the scorebook as no starter played more than 20 minutes.
The Vikings had four players in double-digit scoring, led by 14 from starter Wofford and reserve Jacob Pauley, who hit a pair of 3s and also hammered down a thunderous second-half dunk. Starter Austin Elledge and reserve Daniel Carr, who also hit two 3s, each scored 11.
Millikin (4-16, 1-10 CCIW) was led by Cedric Mitchell's 13 points.