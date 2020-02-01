Augie overcomes slow start, races past Millikin

It was anything but a usual victory for the Augustana men's basketball team Saturday evening at the Carver Center.

The Vikings overcame a slow start to easily handle Millikin 76-55 in the CCIW contest.

The result, however, took a backseat to the well-being of Millikin senior Korbin Farmer.

With just under four minutes left in the first half, Farmer drove to the basket, but instead of getting the shot off, ended up in a violent mid-air body-to-body collision with Micah Martin. The play continued with Sam Stichnote getting a bucket at the 3:24 mark, but then play was stopped as Farmer was not able to get up off the floor.

The game was delayed for about 30 minutes as Farmer was attended to, eventually being taken out of the gym on a stretcher by EMTs with his neck in a brace.

Millikin coach Mark Schere said that Farmer did lose consciousness and had numbness in his extremities. He was headed to the Trinity West emergency room after the game.

When play resumed, the Vikings finished the first half on a 10-2 run to blow out to a 47-27 lead.

