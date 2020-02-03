Barta welcomes expanded playoff committee role

IOWA CITY — Gary Barta sees his new role as the chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee as a way to give back.
During a news conference Monday which addressed a wide range of topics, the Iowa director of athletics talked about why he welcomes the opportunity to lead the 13-member group which ranks college football’s top teams and ultimately selects the participants and seeds the four-team playoff.
“I was a first-generation college student who came from a family of modest means and football gave me an unbelievable opportunity as a student-athlete,’’ said Barta, who was an option quarterback on North Dakota State teams which won NCAA Division II national championships in 1983, 1985 and 1986.
“When I was asked to a join the committee and now to be able to chair the committee, this is my chance to give something back to a game that has been good to me.’’
Before accepting the position last month to lead the committee, Barta said he first discussed the time commitment it would take with other leaders in the Iowa athletics department, with long-time executive assistant to the athletics director Rae Parker and with top-level university administrators.
He also polled the other three individuals who have chaired the committee since the inception of the College Football Playoff.
“The one question I asked all three of them was if you had to do it over again would you and all three of them said, ‘yes.’ They said it was a great experience,’’ Barta said.
Barta joined the selection committee prior to the start of the 2019 season and his expanded role will include a modest increase in the amount of time he spends each week as the football season progresses.
Before the season begins, there will occasional meetings to attend in Dallas and teleconferences to take part in and he will participate in an orientation session for new committee members.
Once the season kicks off, he will join other committee members in watching games on a weekly basis.
“The committee work is a great excuse to watch a lot of football,’’ Barta said. “When teams playing during the week, they’re being watched and on Saturdays, I’ll watch some other games of interest around our schedule.’’
Early Sunday morning, all committee members receive access to virtually every game that is played during the weekend, a video file that trims away commercials and huddles and allows for a quick view of the action.
During the final half of the regular season, Barta joins other committee members in traveling to Dallas. Each is tasked with arriving at a meeting that begins at 8 a.m. on Monday with a top-30 ranking of their own prepared to submit to the group.
Discussions follow and by rule, Barta is required to leave the room any time Iowa is being discussed.
By Tuesday, the selection committee sets its top-25 poll that will be released that evening.
In his new role, Barta will serve as the voice of the committee when the poll is released on ESPN, and then fulfill other media obligations before returning to Iowa late Tuesday night.
The committee’s work includes additional meetings during the week when conference championship games are played and ultimately the playoff pairings are set.
“It was a great experience this past season and I am looking forward to working with the committee moving forward,’’ Barta said. “This is a group that truly cares about the game and does everything they can to get it right.’’