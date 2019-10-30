Men's college basketball
Vikings ranked: D3hoops.com and the CCIW have both released preseason men’s basketball polls this week and Coach Grey Giovanine’s Augustana program has earned high rankings from both. The Vikings earned a No. 17 national ranking from D3hoops and were picked second in this year’s CCIW race.
The Vikings — the first program in the D3hoop.com era to finish in the final top five for five consecutive seasons — received 229 points in the national poll. They have four games on this year’s schedule against teams ranked seventh or higher, including the Nov. 9 season opener versus defending national champion and second-ranked Wisconsin-Oshkosh (29-3). Augustana will face third-ranked North Central (23-6 overall, 12-4 in the CCIW) twice during the conference season and will visit seventh-ranked Washington University (17-8) on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Augie was ranked behind North Central in the CCIW coaches poll. The Cardinals, seen as one of the top-ranked teams in the country, received seven of the nine first-place votes from league coaches and a total of 63 points. Augie received two first-place votes and 56 points. The Vikings, winners of five straight CCIW titles, were followed by Illinois Wesleyan (47 points), Carthage (42 points), Elmhurst (35), Wheaton (31), Carroll (21), Millikin (21) and North Park (9).
Women's college basketball
Augie women picked 5th: Coming off a fourth-place league finish last season, the Augustana women basketball team has has been picked for a fifth-place finish in this season’s CCIW women’s basketball race according to a preseason poll of the league’s head coaches. Coach Mark Beinborn’s Vikings return just one starter — All-CCIW first-team senior Alexis Jones (Chicago Marist HS) — off last year’s squad that finished 14-12, 8-8 in the league. the vikings received 30 points in the poll. Defending champion Wheaton (22-6, 15-1) was picked to repeat, with last year’s runner-up Illinois Wesleyan (23-5, 14-2) tabbed for second. The Thunder received 64 points and eight first-place votes to 55 and one, respectively, for the Titans. They were followed by: Carthage (52 points), North Park (33), Augie (30), North Central (29), Elmhurst (26), Millikin (22) and Carroll (13).