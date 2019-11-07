ROCK ISLAND – This Saturday, 26 seniors will be closer to bidding adieu to the Augustana football program, being recognized on senior day in their final home game.
For those guys, it has been quite a ride.
When the seniors on this fall's Augustana football team came into the program, the rebuild was just beginning. These 26 players didn't shy away from that daunting task. To a man, one sentiment was common amongst them all: They wanted that challenge.
“A lot of us were recruited by the winning programs in the conference, but we didn't want to go to a program that was winning, we wanted to build a winning program,” said senior defensive end Daniel Tjaden, a former Davenport Assumption prep. “It's a lot harder to sign up for something and say it's going to take a lot more effort and it's going to take a lot more time. But building a winning program is going to be a heck of a lot more rewarding than just continuing a winning program.
“You see a bunch of guys who accepted that challenge.”
Heading into Saturday's game against Carroll, the Vikings sport a 4-4 record, 3-4 in the CCIW. That's not where they wanted to be. Finishing the season with wins over the Pioneers (2-6, 1-6 CCIW) and next week at Carthage (4-4, 4-3) would result in coach Steve Bell's first winning mark in his five years heading the program.
But there's more to what is happening in the program – and the building that is transpiring – than what can be revealed in a record or on the scoreboard each Saturday.
Of those 26 seniors being honored, at least 17 are starters or major Saturday contributors.
In reality, though, all have been key in turning around the program and that started with changing the culture and building the program from the inside out.
And that will be their legacy.
“It's a very tight-knit group,” said Bell. “Having 26 seniors, that says a lot. The bonds were tight enough that even if they weren't playing, it kept them engaged in the program and they knew they had a role in the program whatever that role was. … Last year's class and this one, they're setting the foundation of everything that happens from here on out.”
And while Bell admits “I get it that it's about wins and losses,” he knows that it goes much deeper than that. There have been tangible improvements during practices. There have been key junior-varsity wins that are direct results of what goes on Sunday through Friday. There is a new outlook and sense of pride within the program.
“Big culture change time for us,” said former Bettendorf standout Xavier Holley of the goals for this season. “It's a big time to send the program in the right direction. I know when we came in as freshmen it wasn't where we wanted it to be. Now that it's our turn to change it around, I feel we have the guys that can really make that happen.”
All of Augie's four losses were to teams ahead of them in the standings – to nationally ranked Wheaton (No. 4) and North Central (No. 6) as well as Washington University and Illinois Wesleyan. The latter two losses came in games where mistakes or one big play changed the outcome.
The Vikings are closer to getting over that hump and that is because of the work of this senior class.
“So far, it's been pretty gratifying,” said four-year starting center and captain Matt McKay. “Everybody on this team had higher expectations. With the culture, we expect the best. We expect to beat every team we go out and play, but we didn't accomplish that.
“We still have a lot to accomplish in these next two games. If we can win those, it will leave a good legacy for us. … I think there's a lot of pride in what we accomplished overall as a class and as a team in general.”
“Let's be real honest, those (seniors) got thrown into the mix way before they were ready,” said Bell, noting many were overwhelmed playing as freshmen. “They all wanted to play, but don't all get what that means. … Some of them, the development from freshman year to now is tremendous. They put in a lot of work.”
“We've shifted the mentality to beat teams that we're not on paper flat-out better than,” said senior all-conference linebacker Luke Sawicki.
The passion for the program also shows in ways other than wins and losses. Zach Fuller, who was injured his sophomore season, came back to play a fifth year in hopes of making a big impact on the program.
“We want to leave Augie football in a better place than when we came here,” he said.
In that regard, it has been a successful run for these seniors.
And for that, Bell is appreciative with the team much improved across the board.
“As we told them, you may not reap the benefits of what you've done in changing the culture,” said Bell. “But you will know at the end of the day you set the foundation of what we're doing.”
Augustana's Ethan Jennings dives for the pass against North Park's Tyrell Smith, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus. The pass was incomplete.
Augustana's Patrick Byrne didn't break stride in making this 50-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Zach Fuller in Saturday's 71-0 CCIW victory over North Park at Lindberg Stadium. On the first of his two TD catches, Byrne beat NPU defender James Duke.
Augustana's Bobby Jarosz gets hit by North Park's Uati Pati during Saturday's CCIW football game at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus. Jarosz finished with 91 yards rushing in 15 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Augustana's Max Uranich catches a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Fuller after beating North Park defender Oshay Reynolds in the first quarter of Saturday's CCIW contest at Lindberg Stadium.
With coach Steve Bell watching closely, Augustana linebacker David Lane showed great footwork as he made this interception against North Park on Saturday at Lindberg Stadium. Lane made the grab going out of bounds and managed to keep a foot in play to force the turnover in Augie's 71-0 victory.
North Park's Daekwon Derry gets sandwiched by Augustana defenders Noah Patterson, left, and John Kappel during a kick return in Augie's 71-0 CCIW victory Saturday at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana's Bobby Jarosz gets tackled by North Park's Uati Pati by the ankles, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana's Sam Jones makes the catch despite the pass interference call against North Park's Daekwon Derry, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana's David Lane hits North Park's Zach Hendrick on an end around, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana's Ethan Jennings (with ball) will be one of 26 seniors playing his final home game today for the Vikings when they host Carroll at Lindberg Stadium.
Augustana's Bobby Jarosz runs in for a touchdown against North Park on Saturday during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium.
North Park's Zach Hendrick (83) fumbles the ball and Augustana recovers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
North Park quarterback Grant Borsch is stopped by the Augustana defensive line, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
The ball hits off the shoulder pads of Augustana's Alek Jacobs against North Park's Uluao Letuli, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Seniors lead the Augustana football team onto the field ahead of a game earlier this season. Those 26 seniors who have been a huge part of the program's turnaround will be honored in their final home game of the season on Saturday when the Vikings host Carroll at 1 p.m.
Augustana's Bobby Jarosz catches the screen pass and puts a move on North Park's Arnaldo Landrau, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana's Ethan Jennings (L) congratulates teammate Patrick Byrne on his 50 yard touchdown catch against North Park, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana's Bobby Jarosz gets hit by North Park's Uati Pati, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana's Luke Phelan is pushed out of bounds on the one yard line by North Park quarterback Grant Borsch after returning an interception earlier this season during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana linebacker Sam Francis hits North Park quarterback Grant Borsch on a keeper, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana's Bobby Jarosz gets hit by North Park's Tyrell Smith as he crosses the goal line last Saturday during a CCIW match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
