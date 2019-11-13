ROCK ISLAND – When Xavier Holley sets his sights on an opposing quarterback, the Augustana senior defensive standout looks as if he is moving with a hot-foot, quick to action.
Maybe that's why he plays with a fire that will serve him well in his future as he aspires to become a firefighter, he says hopefully here in the Quad-Cities.
Quicker than most offensive linemen he faces and just as strong, Holley has proven to be a formidable force for the 5-4 Vikings' defense that is among the top four in the CCIW in most defensive statistics.
Heading into Saturday's season finale at Carthage (4-5, 4-4 CCIW), Holley has already logged team highs of 18.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 quarterback sacks. He is one sack and one TFL from setting single-season records in each category.
He also has his sights set on adding to a couple of records he has already set this season. His 111 yards lost on those TFLs is a season mark as are the 90 yards from the sacks.
Chasing those marks has been a driving force for the former Bettendorf High School standout, but he admits that is not what always drives him. He says playing for his teammates is his biggest motivator, but the numbers do grab his attention.
“Once I started getting a lot of them, then I started looking in the records,” said Holley of tracking the historical significance of his memorable senior season. “It was late one night, one of those nights you can't sleep. I figured I would check them out and I realized how close I was.
“I was like 'man, only a few more and I could have that single-season sack record for the school.' I thought that would be pretty cool, so I made that my goal a couple of weeks ago.”
Second-year defensive coordinator Dick Maloney has been instrumental in making Holley's final two seasons as productive as possible and put him among the school's all-time sack and TFL leaders in pretty much just two seasons of play.
“Every year, the ball gets thrown more and you have to take your playmakers – a handful of really good guys who can make plays – and put them in spots where they can be successful,” said Maloney, who has turned Holley into an outside linebacker/DE combo. “X has thrived in that environment. … The position he plays ideally suits his physical abilities.”
His combination of speed and strength to go with a motor that motivates his teammates to succeed has made Holley into the CCIW leader in both sacks and TFLs.
“He's much stronger than you would ever think with his skinny little bird legs,” joked Augie coach Steve Bell. “He's a unique character, too.”
And much more to this team than just a defensive stalwart and team captain.
“He's a father figure for our football team, just the way he carries himself, and the respect that he has from his teammates,” said Bell. “He's what we needed in terms of a leader and I'd say that goes for (former Davenport Assumption standout) Daniel Tjaden as well. We needed those guys as leaders for us to be where we're at right now. … I have nothing but the utmost respect for both of them.”
But making the numbers Holley has put up this season — and making it even more gratifying — is that it comes in his senior season. Four years ago, a ruptured Achilles kept him out of his prep senior season. Ironically, that serious injury that required surgery before his senior year is probably the only reason he ended up at Augie as he was potentially bound for a larger school, perhaps in the Missouri Valley Football Conference or Drake. He also said he had interest from the University of Iowa.
“I'm not always a believer in fate, but I like how things turned out,” said Holley. “I had a pretty bad injury and things were pretty dark for me. People just kept saying there is a plan for everybody. I didn't like hearing that because I was 17 years old and I just wanted to play. I'm happy how things turned out and I couldn't see myself playing football anywhere else. I'm very happy that everything that has happened has happened.”
That even despite the injury slowing his collegiate career. He had minimal impact his freshman (one TFL and no sacks in three games) and sophomore (3.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks) seasons.
As for the firefighting future? Of course it is an off-shoot of his football career.
“It's something I just started thinking about within the last couple of years,” said Holley. “It's something that interested me — the team environment that is there, the camaraderie is something that reminds me of a football team. That's the thing that drew to me to it; it's similar to a football team” with its structure and hierarchy.
Holley admits this is probably it for his football career — although that could change, he said. If it is, he said it was everything he had hoped for.
“And more,” he said. “I've always been confident in my abilities, but I feel like every week I come out here and dominate whoever is across from me on the line of scrimmage and that's something that has always been a goal of mine — always come out here and be the guy that's imposing his will on the other guy. I feel I complete my goal every single weekend I come out here.”
You could say, he has been on fire this season.
The numbers bear that out.