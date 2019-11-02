ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Augustana Vikings had a nightmarish game Saturday in a 35-14 loss to Washington University at Francis Olympic Field.
The Vikings threw interceptions on their first three possessions of the game, had a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and watched the hosting Bears keep alive a scoring drive with a fake field goal in the CCIW setback. Even when the Vikings had a chance to turn the game, that backfired. To start the third quarter, Zach Stewart picked off a pass to thwart a Bears drive at his own 20 and returned it 16 yards where he fumbled. The Bears recovered and eventually scored on that ensuing possession.
“We just shot ourselves in the foot all day,” said Augie coach Steve Bell.
The Vikings drop to 4-4, 3-4 CCIW. All four losses have come on the road to the top four teams in the CCIW standings – Wheaton, North Central, Illinois Wesleyan and Wash-U. This comes after Augie snapped a lengthy home losing streak of 12 games that dated back to 2016.
Wash-U moved to 6-2, 5-2 in the CCIW with its only losses coming to ranked Wheaton and North Central.
The Vikings need to rally the troops now in their final two games, beginning Saturday on senior day against Carroll.
“We just have to go back to work,” said Bell. “Our kids understand that was by far not our best football. If you look at that game not knowing the situation and take out those turnovers, we out-gained them (341-320) had better third-down conversion percentage (9 of 18 to six of 15) and we did a great job of stopping their run game (holding the Bears to 63 yards in 33 attempts).
“If you look at it from the beginning of the game out … We did everything but the one thing that matters most – scoreboard.”
From that regard, the Vikings were playing catch-up all day. Fifth-year senior Zach Fuller (20-32-3, 177 yards) was intercepted on the first play of the game with Wash-U converting five plays later, capping a 31-yard drive to take a lead it never lost.
Augie drove inside Wash-U territory on its second possession, only to have Fuller picked again, but damage was limited as the defense forced a punt. Fuller, who came into the game having only thrown one interception all season, was picked for a third straight possession.
Two plays later, Johnny Davidson hit Jared Harrison for a 62-yard touchdown pass with 2:55 left in the first quarter.
“It just kept snowballing early in the game,” said Bell.
When not turning over the ball, Augie did have success. Senior Bobby Jarosz finished with 26 carries for 117 yards rushing and added seven pass receptions for 43 yards.
“We stuck with the running game and did a decent job there,” said Bell. “You do a good job running and get some good chunk yards and get another good run and then throw an interception. It's really difficult to sit there and know what you're doing has an opportunity to be successful and then put the ball in their hands. It's frustrating for our kids, there's no doubt about that. We have to execute better, pass-protect better, catch the ball. If we don't get down that early that fast, the complexion of that game is totally different.”
Augie scored just before halftime when Fuller hit Ethan Jennings for a 9-yard TD toss with :22 left that cut the margin to 21-7.
Wash-U tacked on two more third-quarter scores before Jarosz capped a 9-play, 63-yard drive with his 4-yard run with 1:11 left in the third.
The Vikings did not come close to scoring on three fourth-quarter possessions.
Before having to leave the game with a left leg injury, junior John Kappel led Augie's defense with 10 tackles (eight solos). Former Bettendorf standout Xavier Holley logged three more tackles-for-loss, including 2.5 sacks as he upped his season totals to 16.5-95/10.5-74.