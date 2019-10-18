North Park (0-5, 0-4 CCIW) at Augustana (3-2, 2-2)
Site: Lindberg Stadium, Rock Island
Time: 1 p.m.
Twitter updates: @TJ_DA
Series: Augie leads 53-4
Game notes: Augustana has dominated this series, but its long win streak ended with a 20-17 loss in 2017. … The key this week for Augie is to take care of business and not look ahead to next week's showdown with league-leading Wheaton. Sandwiched between that and last week's 42-14 loss at No. 9 North Central, this is the ultimate trap game. “We'll bounce back,” said Augie coach Steve Bell, noting poor execution cost his team last week. “We have too good of kids that work really hard and we've got some good leaders. Those guys will right the ship.” … NPU is led by first-year coach Kyle Rooker. … NPU has scored just five TDs in five games. … Augie averages 33.4 points per contest and allows 18.6, while averaging 408.6 yards per game offense and allowing 330.4 yards. … NPU ranks last in the CCIW in every major team statistical category — 7.6 ppg, allows 50.0 ppg, averages just 187.2 yards per game and allows 543 yards. … Next Saturday, Augie is at No. 5 Wheaton (5-0, 4-0 CCIW/hosting WashU. today).
Trinity International (1-6, 0-3) at St. Ambrose (2-3, 2-0)
Site: Brady Street Stadium, Davenport
Time: 6 p.m.
Radio: KALA 88.5 HD2 & FM 106.1
Twitter updates: @BobbyMetcalf88
Series: SAU leads 22-1
Game notes: St. Ambrose won last year's Mid-States Football Association Midwest League game 52-14 adding to a lopsided series that has featured many one-sided games. ... Freshman Declan McDonald will be SAU's third starting quarterback in the last three games after Dino Borrelli and John Benckendorf both suffered injuries. ... Senior DB Jeremiah Jackson Sr. leads the Bees with 45 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. ... The Trojans have lost five straight games by an average of 32 points. ... SAU averages 19.8 points per game and allows 28.8. The Bees average 260.0 yards offense per game and give up 351.2. … TIU averages 13.1 points per game and allows 45.4. The Trojans average 264.6 yards per game and allow and average of 44.7. … SAU is off next Saturday, returning to host St. Xavier on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.
Purdue (2-4, 1-2) at No. 23 Iowa (4-2, 1-2)
Site: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
Time: 11 a.m. TV: ESPN2
Radio: WOC-AM 1420
Twitter: @TheIowaHawkeyes.
Series: Purdue leads 48-38-3.
Game notes: The Hawkeyes are looking to end a two-game losing streak to the Boilermakers that followed Iowa's four straight wins. Those losses were by scores of 38-36 last year in West Lafayette, Ind, and 24-15 in Iowa City in 2017. … Iowa is 20-20-2 against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium. … Purdue redshirt freshman QB Jack Plummer completed 33 of 41 passes last week against Maryland and will surely try to pick apart the Iowa secondary. … Iowa averages 24.9 points per game and allows 10.2. The Hawkeyes average 412.8 yards per game and allow 280.8. … Purdue averages 27.3 ppg and allows 29-8. The Boilermakers average 388 yards and allow 444.5 per game. … Next Saturday, Iowa is at Northwestern (11 a.m./ESPN or ESPN2).
No. 6 Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Illinois (2-4, 0-3)
Site: Memorial Stadium, Champaign
Time: 11 a.m. TV: BTN
Radio: WRMJ-FM 102.3 & WFXN-AM 1230;
Twitter: @IlliniFootball
Series: Wisconsin leads 42-36-7.
Game notes: The Badgers have dominated Illinois in recent years, winning 13 of 14 and nine in a row. Nothing is expected to change as the Badgers come in as 30.5-point favorites. … Wisconsin's current nine-game winning streak against Illinois is the longest by either team in series history. ... The Illini are 20-18-3 all-time against Wisconsin in Champaign, and 1-10 all-time against Wisconsin teams ranked in the AP poll. ... Last season, No. 23 Wisconsin beat Illinois 49-20 in Madison as the Fighting Illini couldn't overcome four first-half turnovers. … Wisconsin has four shutouts in the first six games — including last week's 38-0 rout of Michigan State — becoming the first FBS team to do that since Oklahoma in 1967. … The Badgers lead the nation in scoring defense (4.83 ppg), rushing defense (44.7 per game), pass efficiency defense and total defense. … Illinois has both scored and given up 184 points. The Illini average 337.5 yards per game and allow 434.5. … Wisconsin averages 42.5 points and 447.7 yards per game and allows 173.7 yards per game. … Next Saturday, Illinois is at Purdue (11 a.m./BTN).
Iowa State (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2)
Site: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
Time: 11 a.m. TV: FS1
Radio: KJOC-AM 1170
Twitter: @CycloneFB
Series: Texas Tech leads 11-6
Game notes: ISU won last year’s game 30-14 to stretch its series win streak to three. … Cyclones senior LB Marcus Spears has had a pick-six in each of the last two meetings vs. the Red Raiders. … Iowa State, which ranks among the top 30 teams in the country in both total offense (24th) and total defense (28th) dominated West Virginia in the second half of a 38-14 victory last Saturday in a game that was tied at 14 at halftime. … ISU is 7-5 in its last 12 Big 12 road games. … The Cyclones average 37.7 points per game and allow 20.8. ISU averages 468 yards offense and allows 321.7 yards. … TT averages 31.3 points per game and allows 27.3. The Red Raiders average 489.3 yards per game (322 passing) and allow 432.8. … Next Saturday, ISU hosts Oklahoma State (2:20 p.m./FS1) in the homecoming contest.
MVFC games
No. 3 South Dakota State (5-1, 2-0) at Indiana State (3-3, 1-1), noon/ESPN3
No. 10 Illinois State (4-2, 1-1) at Western Illinois (0-6, 0-2), 1 p.m./ESPN+
No. 18 Youngstown State (4-2, 0-2) at Southern Illinois (2-4, 0-2), 2 p.m.
Missouri State (1-4, 1-1) at No. 1 North Dakota State (6-0, 2-0), 2:30 p.m./ESPN+
South Dakota (3-3, 2-0) at No. 15 Northern Iowa (3-3, 1-1), 4 p.m./KGCW, NBCSCH, ESPN+; KGYM (1600 AM)
-- Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com