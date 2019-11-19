Tonight: Carver Center, 7 p.m.
Potential starting lineups
LORAS (3-0): F: Cole Navigato (6-6, Jr.) 17.7 points per game/4.7 rebounds per game & Jordan Boyd (6-6, Soph.) 13.3/6.0; G: J.T. Ford (6-4, Sr.) 6.3/5.7, Rowan McGowen (6-4, Jr.) 21.3/5.0 & Jordan Matthews (6-1, Soph.) 7.0/3.0.
AUGUSTANA (2-1): F: Pierson Wofford (6-3, Jr.) 13.7/6.3 & Justin Bottorff (6-6, Soph.) 8.0/5.3; C: Micah Martin (6-11, Sr.) 19.5/8.0; G: Jack Jelen (5-10, Jr.) 3.3/1/0 & TBD.
The series: Loras leads 10-8, including last year's 74-73 victory in Dubuque when the Vikings were ranked No. 3 in the country. Two free throws by senior Ryan DiCanio with no time on the clock decided that game. That ended a two-game Augie win streak.
Game notes: Heading into Tuesday's practice, Augie coach Grey Giovanine was unsure of who his other starting guard would be. He said senior Austin Elledge still was not at full strength from a groin strain and could be shut down for a while to heal. That could throw either freshman Jack McDonald (8.3 ppg/3.0 rpg) or junior Jarrett Tribble (11.7/2.7) into the starting lineup. … Junior Carson Frakes is still sidelined by a sprained ankle. … The Vikings will be facing a high-scoring bunch as the Duhawks come in averaging 93.7 points per game and allowing 75.0. … through three games, Augie averages 70.3 points per game and allows 69.3. … Loras' victories are over Concordia-Chicago (108-85), Blackburn (88-75) and Concordia, Wis. (85-65). … Loras finished last season 23-7, losing in the NCAA Div. III Tournament to eventual champion UW-Oshkosh after beating CCIW Tourney champ North Central in the second round. Loras graduated three all-conference players. … Seth Moeller (Jr, Fulton/Prince of Peace HS) has played briefly in one game for Loras. … There is a 5 p.m. JV game.
Augie coach Grey Giovanine: “They play fast and they play very hard. They've got a good team and are picked to finish third (in the American Rivers Conference) and were a Sweet 16 team last year. It'll be a good challenge. … We want to play fast so I think it'll probably be an up-and-down game, and that's all right.”
