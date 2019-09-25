IRVING, Texas – Augustana senior linebacker Luke Sawicki has been named as a semifinalist for the prestigious Campbell Trophy by the National Football Foundation, it was announced today. Sawicki, a team captain for the Vikings and the team’s leading tackler, is one of just 185 senior football players nation-wide (all divisions) to land a spot on the Campbell semifinal list.
The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) is celebrating its 30th year of sponsoring the Campbell Trophy in 2019. This award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Sawicki (Neuqua Valley HS) certainly has combined the best of athletics and academics during his time at Augustana. He leads the 2-0 Vikings in tackles with 19 (nine solo and 10 assisted) with four tackles for losses of seven yards and one quarterback sack. He also has an interception and a pass deflection.
In the classroom Sawick has a 3.659 GPA majoring in business administration with concentrations in finance and management. He has been involved in several community service projects during his time at Augustana, including setting up and running events at local schools and churches. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
A year ago he was an All-CCIW selection and was named the Augustana team MVP. He led the Vikings in tackles as a junior with 99 (60 solo & 39 assists) with two sacks, 18 tackles for loss, two interceptions and three pass breakups.
The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 30, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2019 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to New York City for the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports.
Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.
Sawicki will be trying to become the sixth player in Augustana history to win the National Football Foundation postgraduate scholarship. The others were: Chris Meskan (1998), Mackenzie Hay (2000), Todd Baldwin (2002), Blaine Westemeyer (2009) and Erik Westerberg (2013).