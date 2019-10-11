ROCK ISLAND — The Augustana College football team has a major opportunity today.
The Vikings (3-1, 2-1 CCIW) travel to Naperville to take on league power and ninth-ranked North Central (3-1, 2-1) at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium at 1 p.m.
This game presents a chance for the Vikings to accomplish a couple of things. First, a win will keep them in the hunt for a coveted CCIW title and just a game behind undefeated Wheaton (4-0, 3-0 CCIW). A win would also allow the Vikings to control their own fate, still having to play the Thunder.
Maybe more importantly, though, it could be a statement game.
“We have something to prove, especially us always being thought about at the bottom of the conference,” said senior running back Bobby Jarosz. “We have a fire in us. We want to be one of the top caliber teams in the conference, where people will watch film and say 'we have to play our best against them.'
Augie already had one chance in a statement game this year, but a blocked punt returned for a touchdown short-circuited the Vikings in a 21-17 setback at Illinois Wesleyan two weeks ago.
The Vikings got back on their winning ways last week with a 40-14 homecoming romp over Millikin. That win was Augie's first over the Big Blue in three years. NCC has won the last 13 straight in this set, with Augie's last victory a 20-17 home decision in 2005.
However, the Vikings face a daunting task against a new league power that has either won or shared the league crown 11 times since 2006.
Fifth-year Viking coach Steve Bell is hoping today can be his first victory over the Cardinals, but he knows the challenge that lies ahead.
“They've got really good athletes in general on both sides of the ball,” Bell said of what makes NCC such a formidable foe. “They not only have good athletes, but they execute what they're trying to accomplish really well. They're not going to make a ton of mistakes in terms of poor execution.
“It's a matter of weathering some storms here and there against them and go toe-to-toe and understand it's going to be one heck of a ballgame.”
Hanging with the Cardinals has been tough of late. NCC beat Augie 54-2 two years ago in the last game in Naperville and last year won 48-10 after Augie matched scoring drives to start that game and trailed only 14-7 after one quarter.
However, those in the Augie camp come into this one confident.
“I see it as motivation and other guys should as well,” said fifth-year senior quarterback Zach Fuller, who threw for 266 of Augie's 358 yards in last year's game. “We threw the ball pretty well against them last year and just have to build off that.”
This will be a big litmus test for the Vikings to see just where they stand in the conference hierarchy. A missed opportunity against IWU was painful. Ending a three-game losing streak to Millikin last weekend exorcised a few demons.
“You can sugar-coat it all you want, but we're going to have to play a really good ball game to beat these guys,” said Bell. “We're going to have to play well, but I believe in these guys.”
Maybe more importantly, they believe in themselves.
“Maybe if we get this type of win, everybody's opinion will change,” said Jarosz. “The whole school's opinions, the community's opinions, the whole Quad-Cities opinions will change about Augie football and see what our potential is.”