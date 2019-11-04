ROCK ISLAND – For the last few years, Augustana men's basketball coach Grey Giovanine lamented a schedule loaded with road or neutral-court contests.
Being ranked among the top teams in the country and a program that has reached the Sweet 16 for six straight seasons, getting teams to come to the Carver Center has been a challenging prospect.
That, however, is not the case this season.
The Vikings open the 2019-20 season on Saturday, hosting defending NCAA Division III national champ UW-Oshkosh at 7 p.m.
It is also the first of five straight home games for the Vikings, who host eight of their first nine games of the campaign.
“It's really just the flip side of all the travel we've done,” said Giovanine.
After Saturday's game against nationally second-ranked Oshkosh, the Vikings host Alma and Calvin in the rotating Illinois/Michigan Challenge in which those two schools also play Illinois Wesleyan the weekend of Nov. 15 & 16. Augie then entertains Loras (Nov. 20) and UW-Whitewater (Nov. 26) before hitting the road to St. Louis to face nationally ranked Washington University on Dec. 1.
“We had the Calvin/Alma weekend in a rotating series.” said Giovanine. “Oshkosh is a new series and Whitewater wanted to start and could come here this year.”
Three more home games follow with CCIW games against Carroll (Dec. 7) and Illinois Wesleyan (Dec. 15) sandwiched around a non-conference game (Dec. 12) against MacMurray in a long-running series.
The bags will then be packed as the Vikings face five straight road games – starting with non-conference contests against Wisconsin state schools Stevens Point and LaCrosse. Three CCIW contests follow at Carthage, Elmhurst and Millikin.
Giovanine figures those early home games will be beneficial for a team trying to recalibrate its attack after the graduation of All-American guards Chrishawn Orange and Nolan Ebel. Being on the home court in front of a friendly crowd could help the newcomers trying to find their footing in the program.
Freshmen guards Jack McDonald and Carter Duwa are fighting for time in the backcourt with returners Jack Jelen and Austin Elledge. Junior Jacob Pauley (Geneseo and Black Hawk) and sophomore Justin Bottorf are transfers looking for playing time.
“Really great challenging teams, but playing at home gives us a chance to begin to … certainly an advantage,” said Giovanine. “Our three (early) road games are brutal – Stevens Points, Lacrosse – everybody thinks they will win that league – and Wash-U will be Top 20.
“I'll bet you this ends up being the No. 1-rated schedule in the country before the year is over,” said Giovanine. “The strength of our league, we're playing four Wisconsin state schools, Wash-U, Loras and two teams out of Michigan. … If we survive it, it will be tremendous in terms of post-season opportunity. But we've got to survive it.”
Women open with new event: Coach Mark Beinborn's women's team also has a unique start to the season, albeit not five straight at home.
Augie's women open with two weekend tournaments, the first at home beginning on Friday. Augie hosts the Hyatt Place Tournament that brings in Benedictine, Luther and Hope for the Friday-Saturday event at Carver Center. The Vikings face Benedictine in Friday's 7 p.m. game. Augie will then face either Luther or Hope (Friday's 5 p.m. combatants) on Saturday at either 2 or 4 p.m. depending on Friday's results.
“There's a lot of talent coming in for this,” said Beinborn. “Benedictine was ranked regionally last year, Hope is ranked nationally every year, and, obviously, Luther is one of the top teams in the Iowa Conference. … It's exciting.”
Hope opens the season ranked No. 6 in the d3hoops.com women's preseason Top 25. Benedictine, coming in off a 21-4 season and picked by coaches to finish second in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, garnered one vote in the d3hoops.com poll to be among 19 teams also receiving votes. Luther was picked fourth in the American Rivers Conference coaches preseason poll.
This is the first such event the Augie women have hosted and Beinborn was excited to have Hyatt Place come on board as sponsor for two years.
“I'm hoping we can turn it into a big deal that we can have every year,” said Beinborn, who likes the idea of opening with two home games. “We have it filled again next year and hopefully we can host it every year.”