Tonight: Carver Center, 7 p.m. Twitter: @TJ_DA. Listen in: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
This weekend: The 17th-ranked Augustana Vikings host their portion of the Illinois/Michigan Challenge, welcoming to Carver Center the Alma Scots tonight and the Calvin Knights on Saturday at 5 p.m. Those teams also face the CCIW's Illinois Wesleyan on opposite nights this weekend in Bloomington.
The series: Augie has won all three meetings against Alma, winning 85-74 last year after a pair of 12-point victories. … The Vikings are also 3-0 against Calvin, having logged double-digit victories in all three, including last year's 86-67 win.
Potential starting lineups
ALMA (0-0): F: Steven Harvey (6-3, Sr.) 10.8 points per game /5.6 rebounds per game & Isaiah Williamson (6-5, Soph.) 3.2/1.5; C: Brandon Rake (6-7, Soph.) 5.7/5.8; G: Matt Lark (5-9, Jr) 3.2/1.2 & Cole Kleiver (6-0, Soph.) 14.2/2.8. (2018-19 averages)
CALVIN (0-0): F: Derrick DeVries (6-5, Sr.) 17.9/6.5, Alex Bos (6-6, Sr.) 5.3/6.0 & TBA; G: Thad Shymansky (6-1, Jr.) 10.3/1.8 & Tony DeWitte (6-2, Sr.) 8.7/1.5 (Starters and stats from last season)
AUGUSTANA (0-1): F: Pierson Wofford (6-3, Jr.) 6.0/6.0 & Justin Bottorff (6-6, Soph.) 5.0/2.0; C: Donovan Ferguson (6-9, Sr.) 3.0/2.0; G: Jack Jelen (5-10, Jr.) 5.0/0.0 & Jack McDonald (5-11, Fr.) 11.0/3.0.
Game notes: There was both good news and bad news on the injury front from the Augustana camp this week. The best news is that senior guard Lucas Simon (4.5 ppg/2.4 rpg last season) is clear for his return after knee surgery in March and will be available — on a limited basis — this weekend. Classmate Austin Elledge (4.3/1.2 last season) may get minutes coming off a groin strain. Also back in good stead is 6-11 senior Micah Martin (8.1/4.5 last season), who should also see time this weekend. None of those three played in last week's 74-67 season-opening loss to No. 2 UW-Oshkosh. There is news from the other side of that coin, though. Former Rockridge prep Carson Frakes, a junior who scored 10 points last Saturday, is out after suffering another ankle sprain. The Vikings also lost the services of freshman guard Carter Duwa for the season. The former Pleasant Valley HS standout who was expected to push for time at a guard spot, has a torn labrum in his shoulder and will require December surgery. … Both Alma (Ryan Clark) and Calvin (Bill Sall) have first-year coaches, leaving Augie coaches scrambling to get scouting reports on both teams ahead of their respective season openers. … Alma was 5-21 last season and Calvin finished 14-13 in former coach Kevin Vande Streek's final season before retirement.
Augie coach Grey Giovanine: “We've had a good response. When you play a great team like (UW-Oshkosh), you really learn where you need to make improvement. The other night, we allowed more rhythm 3-pointers than we would have liked, we allowed more offensive rebounds than we would have liked and we had more turnovers than we should have. Those are all early-season issues with a young team, but they are things we've worked on the last several days.”