The Northern Iowa women’s soccer team opens its season this Sunday at 1 p.m. with an exhibition game against Eastern Illinois.
The game will be played at the Moline Soccer Bowl, the former home field of UNI's now senior forward/midfielder, Jamie Althiser.
Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for children, with proceeds going to the Moline soccer program.
Althiser, Moline’s all-time leading scorer with 82 career goals, was a two-time all-stater and three-time Dispatch-Argus-QConline Player of the Year with the Maroons.
At UNI, Althiser has played in at least 16 games all three years, with five starts and eight career goals.
She expressed her excitement for the return to Moline in June amid playing for FC Wichita, a third-year program which played its first year in the Heartland Conference within the Women’s Premier Soccer League, an independent national league for further developing competitive players.
“I had a lot of fun there in the bowl, so it will be fun to be there and be back to see (coach Rick) Sanchez and the other coaches that helped me get to where I am now,” said Althiser, who hopes to finish her final year with the Panthers strong.
“It’s a goal to start, but I just want to do the best I can, whether playing a whole game or just a couple of minutes.”
Augustana duo honored: Taylor Kies and Abigail Clark of the Augustana women's bowling team were named Monday to the all-academic team selected by the National Tenpin Coaches Association.
Kies, a junior from Oswego, Illinois, and Clark, a sophomore from Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, were among 256 student-athletes in the sport honored nationwide for achieving a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.
Kies has been the Vikings' most valuable player in the program's first two seasons, averaging a team-high 178.6, while Clark averaged 163.3 for Augustana last season.
UNI opens at No. 18: The Northern Iowa football team is ranked 18th in the STATS preseason poll for the Football Championship Subdivision.
The Panthers were 23rd in the final poll last season and return 16 starters from a 7-6 team.
They are one of five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams ranked in the top 25. North Dakota State is No. 1 with South Dakota State third, Illinois State 15th and Indiana State 16th.
South Dakota, Youngstown State and Western Illinois also received votes.