Nicholas Patrick of Coal Valley placed Top 18 out of 128 players in the singles’ bracket over the weekend at the USTA Boys’ 12 National Championships in Mobile, Ala. The hardcourt singles and doubles tournament took place from August 3-10.
The 12-year-old seventh grader from Seton Catholic School in Moline went 5-2 in singles, falling by super tiebreaker in his final match 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 to the No. 10-ranked player in the nation, Braeden Gelletich.
Patrick, a No. 17 seed, fell in the round of 32 in a 6-2, 6-2 score to the fourth-seed. He also picked up one doubles victory in the Mobile tournament.
Patrick also finished in the Top 20 out of 128 singles players in the National Claycourts Tennis Championships in Orlando, Fla., in mid-July, winning four singles and two doubles matches. He won a National Zone Team Championship in Omaha, Neb. last weekend, winning five singles and four doubles matches.
Patrick, one of the top players his age in the Missouri Valley, is the 20th-ranked Boys’ 12 Singles player nationally. The five-star tennis recruit is ranked 22nd by tennisrecruiting.net in the Class of 2025.
NFL debut: Iowa and Davenport Assumption alum Jake Gervase saw his first NFL action Saturday for the Los Angeles Rams in a 14-3 exhibition loss at Oakland.
The Hawkeyes' tackle leader a year ago recorded three tackles and one assist in the Rams' exhibition opener.
Storm signing: The Quad City Storm announced Monday they have re-signed forward Michael Casale.
Casale, 25, played in 29 games with the Storm after being acquired in a trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen. With the Storm, the Stoney Creek, Ontario native scored seven goals and added six assists last season.
Casale played 45 total SPHL games last year in his rookie season, scoring nine goals and adding eight assists. He is the 14th player signed to the Storm's training camp roster. Training camp opens Oct. 9.