MOLINE — Tim Hird was sitting on the sidelines last year at this time, celebrating his anniversary as usual with long-time girlfriend Emily by watching the Quad Cities Marathon.
A nagging fear crossed the mind of the 28-year-old former Alleman star, wondering if he'd ever again run at a high level.
The answer comes this weekend during another anniversary trip home.
With his younger brother Zach also returning to compete in the half marathon, Hird is making his official debut Sunday at the 26.2-mile marathon distance, the specter of an undiagnosed heart scare finally in his rearview mirror.
"I'm very happy to have this opportunity, because a year ago at this time, I was much heavier and very frustrated with my inability to run," said Hird, who resides with Emily and Zach in Naperville, home of their shared college alma mater, Division III running power North Central.
"No matter what happens this weekend, I'm just happy to be able to train the way I am able to train again. I'm not the most fit I've ever been, but I'm finally able to enjoy running again the way I'm used to."
Hird had a very different outlook Dec. 31 upon sitting down to write his 2019 new year's resolutions.
"I was 185 pounds, 35 over normal, and couldn't really run much longer than 5 miles at a time," said the former All-American. "So I was just trying to find some kind of healthy lifestyle consistency."
For the year-and-a-half prior, Hird was dogged by the mysterious heart ailment, first cropping up while returning from a month-long layoff because of a running injury.
"The easiest way to describe it is my heart wasn't firing on all cylinders," Hird said. "My heart (rate) was just racing."
The Rock Island native spent thousands of dollars on out-of-pocket medical expenses, visiting a variety of cardiologists for a battery of tests.
"It first happened soon after I changed jobs," to work in Masters and Doctoral college admissions, said Hird. "So I always assumed that coming from a 90-miles-a-week (running) routine and being in a job where I was on my feet a lot, to all of a sudden switching over to a high-stress desk job and not being able to exercise for a month, I wondered if that had changed the stress levels on my heart.
"But all of the tests showed nothing and we could never nail it down. The doctors all thought I was completely healthy, but I knew I was off. So I just got frustrated and running went by the wayside."
The resulting weight gain had Hird take a long look in the mirror.
"I sat down and said, 'There's a reality you may never be an 'elite runner' again. But you need to start focusing on being healthier and improving your lifestyle,'" he said. "So I jotted down some stuff like, 'I want to run every day,' and 'I want to break 5 minutes in the mile again,' and 'I want to do a marathon this year.'"
The last goal seemed remote, but incredibly became a reality by the end of March when Hird signed up for the QCM.
"I was feeling very much like my old self," said Tim, who is now employed at the Naperville Running Company apparel store, as well as working on the side as a personal running coach and as a volunteer assistant with Zach at North Central. "I have no idea how it happened, but my heart started working normally again. I'm not all of the way back, and it's hard not to get caught up in the college mentality, that I was this or that at one time.
"Instead, I have to remind myself every day where I was back in January and just be happy I'm so much farther along than I was then."
Zach is among those constant reminders. The 23-year-old recent college grad remembers feeling guilty about leaving his "hero" behind for workouts last year.
"He kept trying to come back, but he wasn't able to breathe or his heart rate was elevated," said Zach, an accountant now at a distribution company. "It was tough seeing him struggle, because I've always looked up to him. He's always had high goals, and he still has things he wants to accomplish. So it's cool having him back doing something we both love."
The goals this weekend are realistic for Tim. He hopes to run between 2:30 and 2:40. He'd like to place in the Top 10 and be the best QC finisher. He'd also like to see his baby brother do the same in a loaded half-marathon field.
"If this goes well, the next step will be working to get down into the 2:20s," said Tim, who plans to also enjoy with Emily some of their annual diversions, such as a riverfront bike ride and local craft beer.
"Just about everybody at this level wants to go to the Olympic Trials. It's quite a jump from 2:30 to 2:18 (to qualify for the Trials), but that's the long-term dream.
"But this weekend, I'm just looking for a good experience to cap another fun anniversary."
And to celebrate a comeback.