Building fishing rods with Quad-Cities area legend

Wintertime can be frustrating for many anglers as they wait for spring.

For other anglers, it is time to get gear repaired and prepped for the next season.

Garry Land is a long-time rod builder who lives near Pool 13 of the Mississippi River. I was fortunate to attend one of his rod building sessions at the Rock Creek EcoTourism Center located on Pool 14, near Camanche, Iowa. To those in the Quad-Cities area, a custom fishing rod built by Land is something to treasure and may make it difficult to use store-bought products afterwards.

“I began building rods about 20 years ago and have traveled all over the country teaching folks how to build their own rods,” Land said.

Land's love for building rods is quickly apparent as his jokes keep the mood light. At 75 years of age, he uses that as the base of many jokes. When learning how to wrap rod guides, keeping everything neat and tidy, humor was a key element to making it through the night.

