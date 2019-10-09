Shawn West Sr. and Lance Williams are both seeking redemption Saturday night at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Event Center.
In a hoped-for homecoming party for West, the 30-year-old Davenporter is looking to rebound from his first professional boxing loss.
West's opponent in the main event of a nine-bout card, Muscatine's well-traveled Williams, seeks to snap a seven-fight skid to his once-promising ring career.
Tickets for "Rhythm Rumble" are available online (rhythmcitycasino.com), by phone (563-328-8000) or by visiting the Casino's gift shop. Tickets also can be purchased at the door, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the first fight at 7 p.m.
Presented by Alien Boi Boxing and Calkins Sports Productions, this event marks the first time in Iowa history that open wagering will take place during a live sporting event.
Fans can place bets on the fighters through Rhythm City's ELITE Sportsbook as the live weigh-in takes place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Casino's Draft Day Sports Lounge.
West (3-1, 2 KOs) was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision in July in Baltimore, Md., in his first pro bout outside of the Quad-Cities.
By contrast, this weekend marks the 14th fight venue for Williams (7-11, 7 KOs), who has fought in such places as Philadelphia, the AlamoDome in San Antonio, Texas, and the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas.
The 34-year-old Williams won six of his first seven pro fights, and battled for the vacant USA Midwest Super Lightweight title in 2014. But after falling short of that belt, Williams owns just one victory, last winning in 2015.
West is an experienced pro mixed-martial artist and bare-knuckle fighter, who has made a successful transition to boxing. However, Williams has faced four world champions in his career, so he represents a step up in competition for the Davenporter in the super lightweight fight.
Among the others in action are Moline native Cruse Stewart (4-0), Rock Island's Eddie Hamilton (4-0) and Davenport's Stephen Edwards (10-1-1).
Moline's Lupe Jimenez (0-3-1) also meets Davenport's Hugo Gutierrez (0-2) in a cross-river battle for local lightweight bragging rights.
Local female fighters Kristine Ion-Rood (Davenport) and Daisha Duran (East Moline) also square off in a bi-state battle. Rood won her pro debut at the Casino in February; Duran is making her maiden voyage.
Two other local fighters start their pro careers after earning amateur accolades -- Moline's Lalo Ramos, a 2-time Junior Olympic state champion; and nearby West Liberty’s Roberto Negrete Jr., a 2-time Ringside winner.