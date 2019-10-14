Moline native Cruse Stewart continued rolling in the ring Saturday night, scoring a knockout to highlight the nine-bout pro boxing card at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Event Center.
Stewart (5-0) remained unbeaten with his fifth career KO, and third victory in as many months.
Taking down Michigan's Tyrone Beauford (0-2) on "Rhythm Rumble" marked the 30-year-old's final scheduled fight of 2019. Stewart already is booked for a Jan. 2020 bout at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minn.
Also winning by KO over the weekend were Davenport's Kristine Ion-Rood (2-0) and Moline's Lupe Jimenez (1-3-1).
Ion-Rood, the former Scott County Sheriff's deputy and Mixed-Martial Artist, KO'd East Moline's debuting Daisha Duran (0-1). The KO is Ion-Rood's second of the year on a Rhythm City card.
Jimenez topped Davenport's Hugo Gutierrez (0-3).
Four other local fighters were winners by unanimous decision, including Rock Island's Eddie Hamilton, Moline's Lalo Ramos and Davenporters Shawn West Sr. and Stephen Edwards.
Hamilton improved to 5-0 by outlasting Cedar Rapids' Andre Espeut (5-9).
The 18-year-old Ramos, a two-time Junior Olympic state champion, won his pro debut over Chicagoan Earnest Walls (0-4).
West (4-1) edged Muscatine's Lance Williams (7-12) in the main event.
Edwards (11-1-1) got past Chicago's Gustavo Rodriguez (0-6) to rebound from his February main event loss to Limberth Ponce at Rhythm City,
Nearby West Liberty’s Roberto Negrete Jr., a two-time Ringside winner, also scored a unanimous decision against fellow debuter, Davenport's Jason Phillips.
In other action, Waterloo's Rodrigo Rubio (2-0) won a unanimous decision over Des Moines' Jeff Farmer (4-18).