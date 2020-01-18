Big finish carries Augie to lopsided road victory over NPU

CHICAGO – For 26 minutes of game time here Saturday evening, the Augustana men's basketball team looked as if it might be in trouble against the hosting North Park Vikings, who were looking to win their first CCIW game of the season.
However, the visiting Vikings found their way in a big hurry in the second half to roll to a 73-54 victory that was much tougher than the final score appeared.
Trailing 44-36 at the 14:10 mark of the second half, Augie reeled off a 17-0 run in the next 4:13 to turn the game en route to moving to 11-5, 5-2 with a third straight victory. Augie closed the game on a 37-10 run.
“We looked at North Park and they were leading Illinois Wesleyan until the eight minute mark and taken people to the wire when playing at home,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine after dropping NPU 2-14, 0-7. “This was really a terrific win to get in the right column.”
Giovanine joked about the recipe that turned the game in a timeout just before the fateful run started.
“I asked the guys what I said in that timeout because I want to bottle it,” said Giovanine.
The response from the players, according to the coach, was that it was the same tried and true message: “get some stops, do your stuff and let's get going.”
Pierson Wofford led the Augie charge with a game-high 26 points and had plenty of support. Lucas Simon added 14 points and Micah Martin 12, with both hauling down eight rebounds each. Freshman Daniel Carr, seeing his first significant conference minutes, grabbed eight rebounds to go with a bucket.
Izaiah Sanders' 14 points led three NPU players in double-digit scoring.
The game, which NPU led 30-29 at halftime with pesky defense and constant double-teaming, surely turned after Augie's timeout with 14:38 left.
NPU's Toby Marek made two free throws with 14:10 to move the host's run to eight points. Augie's rally started innocuously enough with four Wofford free throws in back-to-back possessions. Jack Jelen followed with a jumper and then Jelen's steal and feed to Simon for a 3-pointer gave the guests a 45-44 lead with 11:12 left in regulation and Augie had control.
Jelen (eight points) then added another jumper, Micah Martin split free throws, Wofford hit a jumper and ran the run to 17 straight with his only 3-pointer, that at the 8:23 mark that forced NPU to take a timeout. That helped slow Augie's spree as the hosts scored with 7:43 left in regulation, but Augie never looked back after that.
“I'm really proud of the way our guys fought,” said Giovanine. “On the road, kind of a long trip, against a North Park team that is scrappy as heck. … We just kept running guys at them and it eventually paid off.”
The road game was the sixth in a stretch of seven starts for Augie and doesn't stop. The Vikings have two more road game this week — at North Central on Wednesday and at Carroll on Saturday — before finishing with five of seven games at home.