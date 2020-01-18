Big finish carries Augie to lopsided road victory over NPU

CHICAGO – For 26 minutes of game time here Saturday evening, the Augustana men's basketball team looked as if it might be in trouble against the hosting North Park Vikings, who were looking to win their first CCIW game of the season.

However, the visiting Vikings found their way in a big hurry in the second half to roll to a 73-54 victory that was much tougher than the final score appeared.

Trailing 44-36 at the 14:10 mark of the second half, Augie reeled off a 17-0 run in the next 4:13 to turn the game en route to moving to 11-5, 5-2 with a third straight victory. Augie closed the game on a 37-10 run.

“We looked at North Park and they were leading Illinois Wesleyan until the eight minute mark and taken people to the wire when playing at home,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine after dropping NPU 2-14, 0-7. “This was really a terrific win to get in the right column.”

Giovanine joked about the recipe that turned the game in a timeout just before the fateful run started.

“I asked the guys what I said in that timeout because I want to bottle it,” said Giovanine.

