Chasson Randle

Chasson Randle signed a deal with the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and will take the team's 14th roster spot. The Rock Island graduate played in 28 NBA games in 2016, split between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

 Submitted

Chasson Randle enjoyed his NBA signings with the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in 2016, but this one just seemed different.

When Randle inked an agreement with the Washington Wizards Tuesday afternoon, the tone of his voice was that of someone who believed he might finally be there.

Short stints with the Knicks (18 games) and 76ers (eight games) gave the 2011 Rock Island graduate a taste. Now, the vibe he gave on Tuesday made it seem as if the Wizards just might be his team for awhile.

“You know me, I’m always even keel and I have gotten more that way the last few years,” Randle said. “I will just say this could be different (than 2016). Right now, I am just excited to have signed another NBA contract and it’s time to go back to work.”

Released by Washington a few weeks ago, Randle has been added as the 14th man on the Wizards’ active roster. Washington has only had 13 players for the last two weeks after trading Jodie Meeks to the Bucks, according to SB Nation, a Washington Wizards blog.

“This did come as a surprise,” he said. “To be honest, after training camp, I didn’t know what was going to happen. I am just excited to be a part of the Washington Wizards’ family.”

Randle played with the Wizards during preseason, averaging 5.3 points and 2.3 assists in under 13 minutes per game. He has been working out with the Capital City Go-Gos, the Wizards G League affiliate in Washington, D.C.

The Wizards played in Memphis on Tuesday. Randle will practice with the Go-Gos today and join the Wizards for practice when they return home on Thursday. Washington is home against Oklahoma City on Friday for Randle’s first regular-season game with the NBA club.

“I look at it like anytime I get a chance to be close to an NBA organization I need to put my best foot forward,” Randle said. “I try to do that every single day, whether it is with the Go-Gos or the Wizards.”

Randle didn’t want to talk money, but his 26 games in 2016 make him a second-year player, and according to hoopsrumors.com, players with one year experience starts at $1,349,383 per year.

“All I know is my first year counts,” Randle said. “I’m not thinking about the money, I just want to play in the NBA and I’m very excited to be a part of the Wizards’ organization. If that means playing in the NBA or in the G League with the Go-Gos, I’ll do what they ask.

“I want to continue to work my hardest to prove I belong in the NBA. All I am really thinking about is going to practice today with the Go-Gos and getting better. You just never know, things happen and all I can do is stay doing the same thing, working toward my goal.”

The Wizards have until January 7 to make a decision on what to do with Randle for the rest of the season. If he’s still on the roster at that point, the rest of his contract will be fully guaranteed, regardless of whether or not they keep him or waive him to make room for someone else.

That doesn’t mean Randle will go in and use every chance he gets with the Wizards playing 100 miles per hour to impress the coaches. That’s just not his way.

“I look at it like this: I just have to be myself and do what I do best,” he said. “There is a line you walk where I have to play my game and play to win. That’s all I have ever done. If I’m not helping the team’s cause, then I don’t belong on the court.”

