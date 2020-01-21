Wait over, Augie's Orange, Ebel playing professionally

“I’m a strong believer in 'think it into existence,' so it never came in my head to quit,” said Ebel, who has been working on his game since May's graduation. “But there were times where I called my agent to ask if maybe should we lower our expectations with high-level clubs. But he reassured me that this is a lot more normal than I thought for a rookie. Thankfully it worked out and I’m in my perfect situation in Spain.”

The opportunities for each are also a bit different. The league Orange is joining started its season this week, while Ebel is an in-season addition. How it happened and the circumstances involved in them landing jobs didn't change their excitement about their futures.

“Me and coach G (Augie coach Grey Giovanine) were talking quite a bit and he said that the first one is the hardest to get,” said Orange of that first pro opportunity. “You just need to get your foot in the door and this is a great opportunity for me and I'm really excited.”

Ebel said he comes into this motivated.

“I am more hungry than ever,” he said in an email after arriving in Spain. “Especially because I was passed up so many times throughout this process. I have a lot that I want to prove and a huge chip on my shoulder.”

Both have the pedigree for success.