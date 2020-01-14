Van Hyfte, Sun Devils turning potential into reality

On the road to recovery from the surgery, Van Hyfte even decided to focus her academic energies on becoming a physical therapist.

“I came in as a health major, but the work that the (physical therapists) put in with me, the way they helped me get back, it’s something I really want to do and am excited about,’’ Van Hyfte said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She liked the way they worked together, much like the basketball team she is now glad to be back on the court with.

Van Hyfte averages 6.3 points and just under 25 minutes per game, one of seven Arizona State players averaging between six and 12 points as part of a balanced offensive attack.

The sophomore currently shares the Sun Devils’ team lead with a 50.6-percent shooting touch and is second on the team in rebounding with an average of six per game.

Van Hyfte, who averaged 2 points and 1.1 rebounds per game last season, has watched her game grow since earning all-state honors four times at the prep level in Illinois.

“So much of the offense we ran at Annawan ran through me and at this level, the game is so different and my role is so different,’’ Van Hyfte said.