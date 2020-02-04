Tyler Hall hopes to take his job from G-League to NBA

DES MOINES — It has always been his passion but for Rock Island graduate Tyler Hall basketball is much more than just a game.
A standout at Rock Island High School and Montana State University, Hall loved the game and always had a vision that he might play professionally.
It is now a business for the starting guard for the G-League Westchester Knicks.
"I think I realized this is my job even before I was selected in the G-League Draft," Hall said prior to Tuesday's game against the Iowa Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena. "I was sitting at home with nothing to do, no tests or homework and no classes to go to. It was then that I started to realize basketball was all there was.
"I love it. I love going to practice every day, going to extra film sessions, and the travel is so much fun."
It is a lot more fun now because Hall has worked his way into the Knicks' starting lineup and proven why he belongs in professional basketball.
For the season's first 25 or so games, it was a steep learning curve for Hall. There were good days and there were some struggles. He got a few starts, but could not keep his spot.
Then, just before the end of the 2019 calendar year, Hall was moved into the starting lineup and his pro career begun to blossom. Instead of getting 16 to 20 minutes, he is now logging an average of 30-plus minutes.
"Every game is different and you never know what to expect," Hall said. "The key is to stay prepared and understand there are ups and downs in this league. I keep working on my game and do any extra work I can to be better.
"I understand I have to do whatever I can to help my team and help myself. You have to know you don't just learn in games, it also means working in practices and any other way you can."
Hall said it has been a learning experience playing professional basketball. Obviously, the size, strength and ability of players is much better at this level.
"The pace of the game was the first thing I had to get used to," Hall said. "The terminology is different and the level is much higher. At the end of the day, it is still basketball."
Hall is averaging 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. However, since the start of the new year, his averages are 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
"It's all about comfortability," he said. "I feel like I have settled in, and once that happens the confidence comes with it."
Hall did not have a stellar showing in Tuesday's game against Iowa, finishing with just three points, three rebounds and an assist in 12 minutes. Understanding those days will happen, he is focused on the end-game.
"It is all part of the game to have days where you don't miss shots and days you can't make one," he said. "You have to balance it out and I love the challenges. Heck, I'm playing basketball for a job, and you have to love that."
While Westchester is just 30 minutes or so from downtown New York, Hall admits he has not spent even a minute there. While he would love to be playing at Madison Square Garden, he is taking it one day at a time.
He said he has had very little contact with anyone from the parent New York Knicks.
"They are in and out all the time, but we haven't spoken," Hall said. "I feel like I am on the right path. I know there are things I have to work on and improve. I'll keep working the rest of this season and then go back to work in the summer.
"The coaches here in Westchester just keep reminding me to keep working and improving every part of my game. I know I can get a call at any time and I want to be prepared."
Knowing this step was a big one for him, Hall looks forward to taking that next one. He believes he is an NBA player if he does what he is supposed to do.
"I enjoy the game, I enjoy my team and now it's up to me to take that next step," Hall said.