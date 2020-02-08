Teamwork fuels Ambrose women in rout

A little teamwork went a long way Saturday for the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team.
Fourteen Fighting Bees scored and all 15 players who took the court grabbed at least one rebound in a 90-63 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference rout of Holy Cross at Lee Lohman Arena.
"We didn’t play our best game Monday (in a loss to 20th-ranked Indiana-South Bend), and all week we’ve been talking about how we can respond to it and the best way to respond was to do it together," St. Ambrose freshman Kylie Wroblewski said.
Coach Krista Van Hauen said the collaborative effort demonstrated the type of fight the Bees need to bring to each game.
"This is a team that needs each other. We’ve been at our best when everybody is contributing, working together," Van Hauen said. "When we get individualistic, we struggle."
There was no struggle in the St. Ambrose game against the Saints.
The Fighting Bees broke open the game by outscoring Holy Cross 28-11 in the second quarter and building a 30-point edge in points scored in the paint on its way to a 15-point halftime advantage. St. Ambrose ended up with a 60-20 advantage in the paint for the game.
"We got off to a bit of a sluggish start, but everything was working in the second quarter. It was as good of basketball as we’ve played," Van Hauen said. "There was a good flow to it, good energy, good teamwork."
St. Ambrose closed the deciding second quarter on a 24-5 run to take a 44-29 lead into the locker room at the break.
The Fighting Bees found success pounding the ball inside, outscoring the Saints 36-6 in the paint in the opening two quarters to erase an early 24-20 deficit in the final 6 minutes, 35 seconds of the half.
A lay-in by Wroblewski positioned St. Ambrose to tie the game on a lay-up by Anna Plumer and move ahead to stay at 26-24 when Maddy Cash scored on a drive with 5:26 to play in the second quarter.
Their work fueled a difference-making run of 18 unanswered points which left the Fighting Bees in control 38-24 when Maddi Epperson knocked down the only 3-pointer St. Ambrose scored in the opening half with 2:08 to go in the second quarter.
The Fighting Bees attempted only five 3-point shots in the game, finding open looks and room to drive inside.
"We felt like if we played strong inside that there would be some opportunities there, and it turned out that way," Wroblewski said.
St. Ambrose (13-12, 11-7 CCAC) found plenty of balance in its attack, with Wroblewski finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Fighting Bees.
Jaynee Prestegaard and Plumer reached double figures as well, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively, to finish among a collection of eight St. Ambrose players who scored at least six points.
Kaleyn Barlow had a double-double to lead the Saints (8-18, 7-11), finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds.