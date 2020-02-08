Teamwork fuels Ambrose women in rout

A little teamwork went a long way Saturday for the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team.

Fourteen Fighting Bees scored and all 15 players who took the court grabbed at least one rebound in a 90-63 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference rout of Holy Cross at Lee Lohman Arena.

"We didn’t play our best game Monday (in a loss to 20th-ranked Indiana-South Bend), and all week we’ve been talking about how we can respond to it and the best way to respond was to do it together," St. Ambrose freshman Kylie Wroblewski said.

Coach Krista Van Hauen said the collaborative effort demonstrated the type of fight the Bees need to bring to each game.

"This is a team that needs each other. We’ve been at our best when everybody is contributing, working together," Van Hauen said. "When we get individualistic, we struggle."

There was no struggle in the St. Ambrose game against the Saints.

The Fighting Bees broke open the game by outscoring Holy Cross 28-11 in the second quarter and building a 30-point edge in points scored in the paint on its way to a 15-point halftime advantage. St. Ambrose ended up with a 60-20 advantage in the paint for the game.