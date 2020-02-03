You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Stewart delivers total game for North Dakota
View Comments
ALUMNI REPORT | MARLON STEWART

Stewart delivers total game for North Dakota

{{featured_button_text}}

As he works through his senior season on the basketball team at North Dakota, there is a completeness to the game Marlon Stewart now brings to the floor for the Fighting Hawks.

The North Scott graduate from Rock Island is one of three players at the NCAA Division I level to average more than 17 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.

More significantly, the only three-time player of the week this season in the Summit League is bringing leadership to a young North Dakota team which counts a victory at Nebraska among highlights of a 10-13 season.

“I know I’m being counted on to help keep our team moving forward,’’ Stewart said. “We’d all like a few more wins. We’ve had a few close losses and over the last few weeks of the season, we need to keep working to find ways to turn those games around.’’

Stewart expects that of himself and his teammates.

The 6-foot-3 point guard builds on the experiences he has had at the collegiate level during a career which began at Creighton and is now concluding with his emergence as one of the top players in the Summit League.

“I wouldn’t trade the past five years for anything. They’ve been the best five years of my life,’’ Stewart said. “I’ve learned a lot at every step along the way. I didn’t play at Creighton, but I learned every day in practice and it helped me grow as a player and person.’’

He redshirted after transferring the following year to North Dakota, missed the first half of his junior season there and is playing for a new head coach in Paul Sather this season.

Through it all, Stewart has continued to push ahead.

“I’ve tried to use everything as an opportunity to learn and mature and all of that, all of the experiences, have made a difference,’’ Stewart said. “They’ve helped me mature and every experience I’ve gained has been helpful. The leadership, maturity and perspective I have now is because of the experiences I’ve had.’’

The results show in Stewart’s statistics.

He is currently the third-leading scorer in the Summit League, averaging 17.8 points per game, and he leads the conference in assists for a second straight season with his average of 5.1 per game.

Stewart also is North Dakota’s second-leading rebounder and his average of 5.7 per game ranks 12th in the Summit League.

Combined, they allow Stewart to join Carlik Jones of Radford and Mason Faulkner of Western Carolina as the only Division I players to average more than 17-5-5 in college basketball this deep into the season.

“I feel like I’m playing some of my best basketball right now. I’m doing everything I can to give every game everything I have, just give it my all,’’ Stewart said.

“As a senior, it’s what you hope to do, help lead the team and put together a consistent game every time out.’’

Stewart has scored in double figures in 16 consecutive games for the Fighting Hawks, an effort which allowed him to become the 38th player in the program’s history to score 1,000 points in his career. He reached that milestone during a win over Denver on Jan. 23.

His growth as a distributor is something that means a lot to Stewart as well.

“I really love passing the ball and getting it to my teammates in a good position to score,’’ Stewart said. “Giving other guys a chance to shine, that’s a great feeling when you’re able to do that. It’s something I try to do as often as I can and hopefully over the last month or so of the season, I’ll be in a position to do a lot of that.’’

Stewart doesn’t plan to stop collecting assists even when his playing days are over.

He will pursue whatever professional playing opportunities exist, but is also nearing completion of his undergraduate degree in social work from North Dakota.

“Helping people, especially young people, is something I’ve always been interested in and for me, that is something I want to be able to do once my basketball career is over,’’ Stewart said.

ALUMNI REPORT

* Texas Tech sophomore Chrislyn Carr, a Rock Island alum from Davenport, dished out a career-high 13 assists Saturday in the Red Raiders’ 109-79 victory over Oklahoma State. Carr had just three turnovers in the game and scored 17 points.

* Rebekah Beard, a Central College sophomore from Geneseo, posted a lifetime best in the long jump of 16 feet, 10 inches at the Wartburg Select meet.

* Got news? The Alumni Report features the work of former Quad-City area high school athletes now competing away from home at the college level. To submit an idea for a future Alumni Report, contact Steve Batterson at sbatterson@qctimes.com or at (563) 383-2290.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marcus Hayes: The day Kobe Bryant fulfilled a dying man's wish
Sports

Marcus Hayes: The day Kobe Bryant fulfilled a dying man's wish

It was just a 30-minute Skype call, but it meant everything to the biggest Kobe Bryant fan in St. Louis. In November 2012, Dwann Dillon was a healthy, 39-year-old youth basketball coach and referee, a 6-foot-4 Army vet and a local barber who'd played high school ball for the Riverview Gardens Rams. He awoke one morning with a crippling stomach ache, and he couldn't use the bathroom, and he ...

+10
Arash Markazi: Kobe Bryant shared a special bond with daughter Gianna over the game they loved
Sports

Arash Markazi: Kobe Bryant shared a special bond with daughter Gianna over the game they loved

LOS ANGELES - The last time I sat down with Kobe Bryant was at his office in Costa Mesa before the regular-season opener between the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers in October. He laughed when I asked him if he would be at the game. I knew he wouldn't be there. He had a more important game to attend that night. He was going to be at a high school gym 40 miles away to watch his 16-year-old ...

Kobe Bryant's devotion to family became paramount when his basketball career ended
Sports

Kobe Bryant's devotion to family became paramount when his basketball career ended

LOS ANGELES - It was December 2017, more than a year after Kobe Bryant had retired from basketball, and the Los Angeles Lakers great was expounding upon a fundamental truth of parenthood. Having spent much of his NBA career on the road, traveling from city to city, he talked about a new job, shuttling his daughters around Newport Coast. "A lot of driving in a three-to-five mile radius," he ...

A tearful Shaquille O'Neal on Kobe Bryant's death: 'I've lost a little brother'
Sports

A tearful Shaquille O'Neal on Kobe Bryant's death: 'I've lost a little brother'

LOS ANGELES - Shaquille O'Neal sat in a chair at center court inside Staples Center wearing a gray suit with tears streaming down his face as he talked about dealing with the death of his friend and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. O'Neal and the acclaimed TNT crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith along with quests Jerry West, Dwyane Wade and Reggie Miller had ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News