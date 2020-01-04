SAU men snap losing streak with OT league victory

"We can win games a lot of different ways, inside, out, a mix of that, and this was one where we had an advantage down low," Madeline Prestegaard said. "We read how they were playing us and what might be there early on, and then we attacked the basket. The guards did a great job of feeding us the ball."

St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen liked the way her 7-9, 5-4 CCAC team moved the ball, collecting 19 assists on 28 field goals, while mixing and matching multiple lineup combinations against winless Judson.

"We did a good job of sharing the basketball, we took care of the ball with just nine turnovers and we were able to get a lot of players involved, which is something we wanted to do," Van Hauen said.

Thirteen St. Ambrose players saw at least 10 minutes of action in the game and none played more than the 18 minutes Madeline Prestegaard and Wroblewski were on the court while teaming with Jaynee Prestegaard to hit 15-of-24 shots.

The Fighting Bees led just 12-10 after one quarter and 35-29 at halftime before outscoring the Eagles by 12 points in the third quarter to break the game open.

"I thought we set a tone in the third quarter with our defensive pressure," Van Hauen said.