SAU men snap losing streak with OT league victory

DAVENPORT — Style points didn’t matter Saturday for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team.
"We just needed a win," Fighting Bees senior Jake Meeske said.
It took overtime to get that done, but St. Ambrose fought off Judson 81-77 in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference contest at Lee Lohman Arena.
The win ended a four-game losing streak for the Fighting Bees, who found another way to win as their recent shooting struggles continued.
"Our effort and intensity on the boards really made a difference," St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said. "That’s a credit to our guys. They fought from start to finish, and it started with the way they attacked the boards. It really made a difference."
The Fighting Bees owned a 55-37 rebounding advantage, including an 18-6 edge on the offensive glass.
John Kerr and Michael Williams led the St. Ambrose effort on the boards, finishing with 14 and 12 rebounds respectively, with work that included six offensive rebounds apiece.
That fight led the Bees to a 15-6 advantage in second-chance points over the 2-15, 1-8 Eagles.
"That effort kept us in it," Shovlain said.
St. Ambrose shot just 39.1 percent from the field and toiled again at the line, hitting 25-of-38 free throws as it worked its way back into a game it trailed by nine points late in the first half.
The Fighting Bees took their first lead since the midpoint of the first half at 48-47 when Isaiah Harvey knocked down a floater with just under 10 minutes left in the second half, but St. Ambrose was unable to open a lead any larger than four points during the remainder of the half.
Judson forced the overtime, using a basket by Bryce Prochaska with 4.2 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 66.
Meeske was whistled for a charge on a drive to the basket as time expired in the second half, sending the teams into the extra session.
A DeMarcus Williams basket gave the Eagles a short-lived lead before a basket by the Bees’ Dylan Kaczmarek tied the game at 68-68 with 3 minutes, 58 seconds to go.
Patrick Torrey pushed St. Ambrose in front to stay, knocking down a jumper with 3:14 remaining before Meeske found his touch. The senior from East Moline collected nine of his 16 points in overtime, including a run of seven straight which allowed the Fighting Bees to open a 76-68 lead with :55 to play.
"My teammates did a good job of finding me when I was open," Meeske said. "At the end, as a senior, you want to step up and make some plays for the team when the game is on the line. This was one we needed to win, and it felt good to knock down a couple of shots to make that happen."
Kerr matched Meeske’s point total and was joined in double figures by Williams, who finished with 13, and by Cameron Kalmas, who collected 10 points for St. Ambrose (11-6, 7-2 CCAC).
Torrey and Kalmas, both freshmen, made the first starts of their college career in the game, and Shovlain was pleased with the contributions they made in their starting debuts.
"The strength of this team is our depth, and they came in and did a nice job for us," Shovlain said.
Jordan Johnson and Prochaska led the Eagles with 17 points apiece.
SAU 73, Judson 56 (women): After surveying the situation during the first quarter, St. Ambrose center Madeline Prestegaard came to a quick conclusion Saturday.
"This is a wonderful day to be a post player," the 6-foot-2 sophomore said following the Fighting Bees’ 73-56 victory over short-handed Judson.
The Eagles had only seven players in uniform for the CCAC game, and with none over 5-foot-11, St. Ambrose post players thrived.
Prestegaard and Kylie Wroblewski finished with 15 points apiece and Jaynee Prestegaard added eight as the Fighting Bees found success working the ball inside, where St. Ambrose enjoyed a 20-point advantage in points scored in the paint.
"We can win games a lot of different ways, inside, out, a mix of that, and this was one where we had an advantage down low," Madeline Prestegaard said. "We read how they were playing us and what might be there early on, and then we attacked the basket. The guards did a great job of feeding us the ball."
St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen liked the way her 7-9, 5-4 CCAC team moved the ball, collecting 19 assists on 28 field goals, while mixing and matching multiple lineup combinations against winless Judson.
"We did a good job of sharing the basketball, we took care of the ball with just nine turnovers and we were able to get a lot of players involved, which is something we wanted to do," Van Hauen said.
Thirteen St. Ambrose players saw at least 10 minutes of action in the game and none played more than the 18 minutes Madeline Prestegaard and Wroblewski were on the court while teaming with Jaynee Prestegaard to hit 15-of-24 shots.
The Fighting Bees led just 12-10 after one quarter and 35-29 at halftime before outscoring the Eagles by 12 points in the third quarter to break the game open.
"I thought we set a tone in the third quarter with our defensive pressure," Van Hauen said.
St. Ambrose opened the second half with a 16-4 run that included five of the 11 points scored by Gabrielle Koelker, work that coincided with a defensive effort that limited the Eagles to 29.6-percent shooting over the final two quarters.
"We came out of the gates a little slowly again, and that’s something we’ve got to get figured out," Van Hauen said. "With the teams we have coming up on our schedule, if that continues we will find ourselves in a 20-point hole."
Three of the Fighting Bees’ next four CCAC opponents are ranked, beginning with a 10th-ranked St. Xavier team St. Ambrose visits on Wednesday.
Following a game at Calumet St. Joseph next Saturday, the Bees welcome eighth-ranked St. Francis (Ill.) and 24th-rated Indiana-South Bend to Lee Lohman Arena the following week.
"We have some challenges in front of us, but the only thing that matters right now is St. Xavier," Van Hauen said.
Ally Smith, a junior from Lisbon, Iowa, led Judson (0-15, 0-9) with 14 points and seven rebounds.