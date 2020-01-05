Red-hot Hawkeyes shoot past Northwestern

EVANSTON — Iowa took its recent hot shooting touch on the road Sunday, jumping out quickly to claim a 77-51 women's basketball win at Northwestern.

The Hawkeyes followed their 65-percent shooting in Tuesday's victory over Illinois with a fast start and by burying 53.7 percent of its shots to earn its first conference road win of the year.

Hitting eight of its 13 first-quarter shots and five of the first six 3-point attempts took in the game, Iowa jumped out quickly and never looked back against a Wildcats team that was unable to sustain any momentum it gained from a win over 12th-ranked Maryland in its previous game.

"The last two games we've shot the ball really, really well and I feel like it continues to start with the way we've shared the ball,'' Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

The Hawkeyes finished with 24 assists on 29 field goals and kept Northwestern off-balance with with the work of Monika Czinano and Amanda Ollinger inside and work from behind the arc which saw five players collect baskets as Iowa built a 33-21 halftime lead.

A run of 10 unanswered points midway through the opening quarter allowed the Hawkeyes build a lead the Wildcats were unable to catch.

