ROCK ISLAND — He had a plan, he stuck to is and now Rock Island and Montana State graduate Tyler Hall is the No. 4 pick in the G-League by the Westchester Knicks.
Hall was picked in the draft on Saturday and on his way to Westchester today to start practice on Monday with the same team Rocky grad Chasson Randle played for a few years ago.
"I didn't even know there was a G-League draft until my agent told me about it," Hall said. "He told me a lot of teams liked me at the G-League camp and we just waited for a team to pick me. It's really nice to be picked that high."
After spending some time with the Chicago Bulls in July, Hall spent the rest of the summer and early fall under the radar, trying to stick with a plan he, his agent and his parents decided was his best.
"After the summer league I sat down with my agent and talked about where I wanted to go in my career," Hall said. "Then, I went home and talked with my mom and dad. It came down to my goal being to play in the NBA and going through the G-League was the way to go.
"I really never thought a lot about playing in Europe. I had some overseas offers but this is what I wanted to do. This is the best choice for me."
Hall said the Knicks will play their first game on Nov. 8. He was surprised the late start for the league.
"When I heard when the draft would be it was a surprise," he said. "That gave me two months off where I could go under the radar and work on my game," he said. "I just stayed positive and worked hard with Jordan Delp. We have a great trust where he knows my game and we are able to agree on things whether it is something I want him to work with me and what he thinks I need to work on."
Hall also likes the idea that the G-League is working to build their brand.
"I went to a couple meetings where they talked about growing the league and how the number of NBA call-ups are growing every year," Hall said. "The G-League Camp was a really good thing for me.
"Now, it's all about me doing what I need to do. I am going out there ready to play. Whatever is thrown at me and whatever they want me to do, I'm ready."
All part of his plan.