Plentiful mistakes costly for Ambrose women

By the time Indiana-South Bend closed the game on a 19-3 run Monday, the damage had already been done.
The 20th-ranked Titans had found every shortcoming there was in the St. Ambrose attack, handing the Fighting Bees a 78-54 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball setback at Lee Lohman Arena.
“They exposed our weaknesses pretty well,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said.
From turning 23 turnovers into 28 points to outscoring the Fighting Bees 36-9 from 3-point range and 14-7 at the foul line, Indiana-South Bend ended a four-game losing streak with a dominating effort.
“We put ourselves in a bad position in a lot of areas with things that we just couldn’t overcome,’’ Van Hauen said.
“They outscore us 28-6 off of turnovers, have 27 more points from 3-point range than we do and go 14-of-17 from the line while we hit just seven of our 15 free throws. All of those things, they put us in a situation where it was an uphill battle.’’
St. Ambrose fell behind 45-33 by halftime, but did manage to work its way back into the game in the third quarter. Repeatedly pounding the ball down low to Kylie Wroblewski and Madeline Prestegaard, the Fighting Bees pulled within 50-44 on a jumper by Wroblewski with 3 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the quarter.
Katie Gard scored for the Titans on the ensuing possession and then drained one of the Titans’ dozen 3-point baskets following a turnover as Indiana-South Bend regained a 55-44 advantage with 2:26 to go in the third.
“We gained a little momentum, then we turn it over, they score and we’re back where we were,’’ Van Hauen said. “Down 12 at the half, I felt like in the third quarter we did some good things taking the ball to the basket but we couldn’t sustain it.’’
Maddy Cash hit a 3-pointer during the opening minute of the fourth quarter to pull St. Ambrose within 59-51, but a turnover and four missed shots over the next two-and-a-half minutes prevented the Fighting Bees (12-12, 10-7 CCAC) from cutting any deeper into the Titans’ lead in the final quarter.
A 3-point basket by Kyleigh Kubik ended the scoring drought, and started the game-ending 19-3 run for Indiana-South Bend.
Maddie Gard and Rachael Robards led the Titans (20-5, 12-5) with 21 and 17 points, respectively.
Wroblewski and Prestegaard, who combined to score 11 of the Bees’ 15 points in the third quarter, were the only St. Ambrose players to finish in double figures. They finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively, and helped the Bees to a 41-30 advantage on the boards with eight rebounds apiece.
“Hopefully, this is a game we can learn from,’’ Van Hauen said. “We need to find a way to regroup.’’