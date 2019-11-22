DAVENPORT — When Jake Meeske takes the court today for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team, it’s the win and not the one that will matter.
The senior guard from United Township needs just one point in the Fighting Bees’ 3 p.m. home game against Trinity International to join the list of 1,000-point scorers in program history, a mark that remains a meaningful milestone for a college basketball player.
But, Meeske will still settle for the win.
“Getting to 1,000 points is pretty special, a cool thing, but it’s secondary to getting another win and keeping our momentum going,’’ Meeske said. “That’s where my priorities are.’’
St. Ambrose is off to a 6-1 start and moved to 3-0 in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play with an 85-78 overtime victory on Tuesday at 19th-ranked St. Francis (Ill.).
A three-point play by Meeske helped send the game into overtime and his nine points in the win positioned him to have a chance to reach the milestone at Lee Lohman Arena.
“I think in college basketball, scoring 1,000 points is still something to celebrate,’’ St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said. “It’s not easy to do and the players who do get there, it’s usually a reflection that they’ve had a solid career.’’
Meeske fits that description.
The 6-foot-3 East Moline native who can play at any of the three guard positions in the Fighting Bees' lineup averaged 8.3 points as a freshman and has averaged double figures since.
He is among four St. Ambrose players averaging in double figures, collecting 13.3 points per game.
“We have a chance to have a special season this year and that is what means the most to me,’’ Meeske said. “Every year I’ve been here, we’ve won more games than we did the previous year, going from nine wins my freshman season to 15 and then 17 last year. We want to keep growing that win total.’’
Meeske has grown his game to help make that happen.
A member of a team at United Township which reached the Elite Eight in the Illinois high school playoffs, he arrived at St. Ambrose with the reputation of being a shooter.
It didn’t take long for Meeske to understand that developing his game was a necessity to compete at the collegiate level.
“I found out pretty quickly that guys here would just get up into you and that was it. I had to become more of a driver to keep the defenders honest and open things up a bit,’’ Meeske said. “It’s all part of it.’’
One of two seniors on the St. Ambrose roster, Meeske has grown his leadership skills and has embraced the off-court aspects of those responsibilities as well.
“The program here develops people and character in addition to developing basketball skills and the longer I’ve been here, the more I understand the importance of that,’’ Meeske said.
“My time here is preparing me for life and coming to Ambrose and playing for coach Ray is one of the best decisions I’ve made.’’
A starter in 58 games over the past four years, Meeske is a biology major who hopes to teach and coach at the high school level once his collegiate career ends.
He now works to help bring along the next generation of St. Ambrose players.
“The guys who have been around, we all try to help the young guys adjust and get used to the college game,’’ he said. “It’s a process, but I like the progress we’re making.’’
Shovlain appreciates the contributions that Meeske has made.
“We’ve been fortunate to have a number of quality players from the Quad-Cities in our program over time, young men who have had a significant impact, and Jake is among them in terms of what he has brought to St. Ambrose,’’ Shovlain said.
“He’s doing a good job of helping lead our team and as a senior, he brings a good level of leadership to the program.’’
That started long before the season started.
Shovlain challenged his entire team to put in the work during the offseason that would help lead the Fighting Bees to greater success now.
“To a man, everybody bought into that and guys like Jake, the upperclassmen, they encouraged that and the results so far this season have been good,’’ Shovlain said.
Meeske wants more.
“To finish up with a spot in the national tourney, to win a conference championship, those are the goals you work toward every day,’’ he said. “To get there, it’s making sure that next game is a good one.’’
That’s why as Meeske stands one point away from a career milestone, it’s still the win and not the one that matters.