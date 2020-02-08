Late misses deny Bees upset opportunity

St. Ambrose missed its shot to upset nationally ranked Holy Cross on Saturday afternoon.
Actually, the Fighting Bees missed their last six shots over the final two minutes and had to stomach a 74-69 loss to the 19th-ranked Saints in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball game at Lee Lohman Arena.
"We were right there but couldn’t finish it off," St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said after his team lost by five points or less for the sixth time in its 15-11 season. "Tough loss to a good college basketball team, well coached, very disciplined. It was a game that could have gone either way."
St. Ambrose forced that issue, rallying from 16 points down in the final minute of the first half to eventually tie the game at 64 on a follow-up by John Kerr with five minutes remaining.
After the Fighting Bees missed an opportunity to take the lead following a Holy Cross turnover, the Saints regained a lead which reached 70-66 with 3 minutes, 31 seconds to play on the last of Robby Jimenez’ five 3-point field goals.
Dylan Kaczmarek knocked down the Bees’ 11th 3-pointer of the game with 2:43 remaining to pull St. Ambrose within 70-69 but the Fighting Bees did not score again.
Jimenez, who led Holy Cross with 23 points, added a basket with 1:18 left to extend the Holy Cross advantage as St. Ambrose misfired on its final attempts from the field.
"We took way too many 3s," Shovlain said after watching the Bees launch 37 of their 64 shots from 3-point range. "They made it extremely tough for us to get the ball inside, but we needed to find a way to get that done."
You have free articles remaining.
Shovlain and Kerr credited the Holy Cross defense for limiting the ability of St. Ambrose to work the ball down low, including late in the game when five of the Bees’ final six shots came from beyond the arc.
"They did a nice job of denying the pass and making it difficult on us," said Kerr, who led the Bees with his ninth double-double of the season, collecting 13 rebounds to go with a team-leading 15 points.
St. Ambrose (15-11, 11-7 CCAC) found itself playing from behind after Holy Cross closed the first half with a 13-2 run.
Storm Cook needed just over one-and-a-half minutes to collect 11 of his 18 points, hitting jumpers from 3-point range on three consecutive possessions to extend a Holy Cross lead that had been cut to 32-29 when the Bees’ Jake Meeske hit from behind the arc with 3:30 remaining.
That helped leave St. Ambrose in a 45-31 halftime hole.
"That little stretch, he got away from us and put us in a tough spot the rest of the game," Kerr said. "Against the competition we’re facing you can’t play 37 minutes, you’ve got to put it all out there for 40 if you want to have a chance to win."
Holy Cross (21-5, 16-2) shot 52.8 percent for the game to earn its ninth straight victory.
The Saints are tied for first in the CCAC with fourth-ranked Olivet Nazarene, a 24-2 team St. Ambrose visits on Wednesday.
"We’ve got four tough games left and we have to find a way to regroup again," Shovlain said. "We have to keep working. That’s all we can do."