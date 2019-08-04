DAVENPORT — Kyle Lamonte spends a good part of every day of the year either playing basketball or coaching it.
So, what does he say about his 3-month-old son? "I don't want him to play basketball," the local pro said this week.
That might seem odd, but Lamonte has his reasons. That, however, won't let the 35-year-old stop doing what he does.
Lamonte will be leaving for Mexico in a month to play in his 13th professional season.
And when he's not playing, he is working his tail off at Delp Pure Sweat, a basketball skills training academy run by former Augustana standout Jordan Delp.
"If I have anything to do with it, my son will not play basketball when he grows up," Lamonte said. "At least, I won't push him toward it. The game is so saturated these days like it is the thing to do. I'd rather he try some other things."
Lamonte, who prepped at Davenport Central and Davenport North, has played all over the world including nine countries. He's headed to Tampico, Mexico, for his 17th different team.
Does that get old?
"It depends on how you slice it," Lamonte said. "It is not a bad thing and it is not a good thing. One thing I have learned is everywhere I go I have to prove myself all over again.
"I have learned a lot, been with some great coaches and some not so great, and I've met a lot of people. I'd say the best places were Argentina, which is pretty cool on and off the court, La Paz, Mexico, and Brasilia, Brazil. Easily, Latvia was the worst. I didn't even finish out my contract and went back to Brasilia."
How long he will play is up in the air.
"Professional basketball is like a party," he said. "If things are going, you can party all night. If the party goes bad, you shut it down. Right now, I'm still enjoying the party."
Along the way, Lamonte met Delp and struck up a very close friendship. Lamonte quickly jumped on board with Delp's organization and while his basketball career has been fun, working with kids is where it seems his future might be.
He had been working on his own with young players, but now he has a great spot to do his thing.
"Jordan is a great guy, that's all I can say about him," Lamonte said. "He's a guy who has the perfect attitude, he can be stern when he has to be stern; and he can make you laugh when you need a laugh.
"He is about more than basketball. He's great at that but he is great at talking to you and giving great advice."
Delp Pure Sweat works with kids as young as grade schoolers all the way up to professionals such as Lamonte, Chasson Randle, Isaiah Roby, C.J. Carr and Ethan Happ, as well as Tyler Hall, Nicholas Baer, Chris Orange and Nolan Ebel.
Lamonte said he enjoys working with the younger kids.
"I like to work with junior high kids," he said. "That's where you can see the most growth and skill and they are still young for the ego that high school kids have. More than basketball, the first thing I want to know is if you are coachable because basketball mirrors life."
With Delp's system, everything is individual work and that is something Lamonte is thrilled with. It is one reason why he has a good/bad feeling about AAU basketball.
"As a player, I would love to have had the opportunity to play and compete," he said. "On the other side, I think there are too many games being played. I also don't like how easy it is to start a new team and we're winding up with coaches who can't coach. I also don't like all the exploitation of teenage kids."
When he is on the practice floor, Lamonte rarely talks about team basketball with his guys.
"It is absolutely the simple things," he said. "When it comes to games, we all have a job to do to help the team win and you have to understand what you can do and what you have to know how to do. Once you find your own talents, then you find where you fit. It doesn't work the other way."