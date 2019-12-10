Iowa, Iowa State work to put pieces together

As the women’s basketball teams from Iowa and Iowa State prepare to renew acquaintances, this year’s Cy-Hawk match-up comes with a bit of a twist.

"I feel like we’re both trying to figure out all of the pieces to the puzzle at this point," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

The Hawkeyes are off to a 6-2 start to the season but are continuing to adjust to the loss of all-American Megan Gustafson and seniors Tania Davis and Hannah Stewart from an Elite Eight team.

The Cyclones are 6-1 but are still working to replace what all-American Bridget Carleton brought to the court.

"Both of us lost big pieces of what we were about a year ago," Bluder said, adding that she knows some things will stay the same in today’s 7 p.m. game at Hilton Coliseum.

"It will always be a hard-fought game, a tough game. That part of it never changes."

Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly sees several constants as well in the series.

"Someone unexpected always seems to step up and do big things in this series. It will always be a 40-minute game, but the memories from this game, they last a lifetime," Fennelly said. "It’s something the players will remember and talk about forever."