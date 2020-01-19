Hawkeyes rally in second half to beat Badgers

MADISON, Wis. — Just like that, the Iowa women’s basketball team found another way to win Sunday.
After trailing by 17 points in the opening minute of the third quarter, the 22nd-ranked Hawkeyes rallied for an 85-78 victory over Wisconsin.
The win was Iowa’s 21st in a row over the Badgers, extending a streak which begin during the 2006-07 season, and its sixth straight in Big Ten play this season but maintaining a share of first place in the conference race did not come easily.
“In that first half, we couldn’t get to halftime quick enough,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “Nothing was going our way. Defense, rebounding, foul trouble, nothing.’’
That led the Hawkeyes to a 50-35 hole by halftime, but improved defense, a more aggressive approach in attacking the basket and the return of Monika Czinano fueled Iowa’s comeback.
Czinano, limited to two points and four minutes on the court in the first two quarters because of early foul trouble, scored 18 of her 20 points in the final two quarters as Iowa quickly turned the game around.
The Hawkeyes outscored Wisconsin 27-11 in the third quarter, stringing together a run of 14 unanswered points while hitting 11-of-15 shots.
On the other end of the court, Iowa limited the Badgers to 4-of-17 shooting to carry a 62-61 lead into the final quarter.
“That third quarter, wow,’’ Bluder said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of a game where things turned so quickly. We started making shots, our defense picked up a lot and we were really taking the ball to the hole hard, really driving it.’’
The Badgers had no answer.
Czinano finished by hitting 8-of-9 shots from the field, joining Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle in reaching the 20-point plateau.
Meyer finished with 22, helping Iowa with a 4-of-6 touch from 3-point range, while Doyle totaled 21 and matched Meyer’s total with six assists.
“I just tried to attack the basket and help get our offense going,’’ Doyle said.
Czinano scored 12 of her points in the final quarter as Iowa (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) held off the Badgers, hitting all four of her field goal attempts and 4-of-5 free throws.
Lewis led Wisconsin (9-9, 1-6) with 18 points.
Arizona State 65, Washington State 56: Ja'Tavia Tapley and Robbi Ryan scored 20 points apiece and Reili Richardson had all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter as No. 18 Arizona State rallied to defeat Washington State.
Annawan graduate Jayde Van Hyfte had five points and seven rebounds for the Sun Devils.
Washington State led by as many as 10 in the third quarter when Borislava Hristova had 11 of her 22 points, but Tapley and Ryan combined for all 18 of the Sun Devils points in the quarter and closed the deficit to 46-42.
The game was tight, but after Chanelle Molina's 3-pointer pulled Washington State within 57-56 at the 3:11 mark, the Sun Devils scored the last eight points. The Cougars missed their last four shots and had three turnovers.
Arizona State (15-4, 5-2 Pac-12 Conference), which has won five straight, shot 29% in the first half and 48% in the second.