Hawkeyes look to build on early-season momentum

IOWA CITY — Looking forward, not back, has put the Iowa women’s basketball team in an unexpected position midway through the Big Ten season.

The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes open the second half of their conference schedule tonight at Penn State with an 8-1 Big Ten record and a one-game lead in the league race.

"While other people were thinking about the players we lost from a year ago, we’ve only been thinking about moving forward and doing what we can to become as good of a team as we can become," guard Kathleen Doyle said.

The Hawkeyes take a 17-3 record into today’s 6 p.m. game against the Nittany Lions, one win ahead of where Iowa was a year ago after 20 games on its way to an Elite Eight berth and a 29-7 record.

Coach Lisa Bluder said the capabilities of a veteran backcourt led by two seniors, Doyle and Makenzie Meyer, gave the Hawkeyes a starting point to build around.

"It was unknown how the freshmen would do, it was unknown how Monika (Czinano) would develop and it was unknown how Amanda (Ollinger) would grow into her role and contribute," Bluder said.

The way Iowa has answered those preseason questions has allowed the Hawkeyes to work their way to the top of the Big Ten.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up