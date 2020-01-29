You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hawkeyes look to build on early-season momentum
View Comments
IOWA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hawkeyes look to build on early-season momentum

IOWA CITY — Looking forward, not back, has put the Iowa women’s basketball team in an unexpected position midway through the Big Ten season.

The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes open the second half of their conference schedule tonight at Penn State with an 8-1 Big Ten record and a one-game lead in the league race.

"While other people were thinking about the players we lost from a year ago, we’ve only been thinking about moving forward and doing what we can to become as good of a team as we can become," guard Kathleen Doyle said.

The Hawkeyes take a 17-3 record into today’s 6 p.m. game against the Nittany Lions, one win ahead of where Iowa was a year ago after 20 games on its way to an Elite Eight berth and a 29-7 record.

Coach Lisa Bluder said the capabilities of a veteran backcourt led by two seniors, Doyle and Makenzie Meyer, gave the Hawkeyes a starting point to build around.

"It was unknown how the freshmen would do, it was unknown how Monika (Czinano) would develop and it was unknown how Amanda (Ollinger) would grow into her role and contribute," Bluder said.

The way Iowa has answered those preseason questions has allowed the Hawkeyes to work their way to the top of the Big Ten.

Iowa will play five of its final nine conference games — and four of its next five — away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena where the Hawkeyes have run their ongoing win streak to 32 games.

In addition to following tonight’s game against Penn State with an 11 a.m. game Sunday at Michigan, Iowa has road games remaining against three teams currently in the upper half of the Big Ten standings — Maryland, Purdue and Rutgers.

"People are looking at our ranking and seeing that we have an RPI that is the fourth best in the country and they see an opportunity when they play us," Bluder said. "We’re going to get everybody’s best shot."

Iowa may or may not have Czinano available against the Nittany Lions (7-13, 1-8).

Bluder said the ankle sprain the sophomore suffered during the second half of Sunday’s win over Michigan State is not as severe as initially feared, but her availability for the Penn State game will likely be determined after the team’s shootaround at the Bryce Jordan Center.

If Czinano, the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder, cannot go, freshman McKenna Warnock will move into the lineup and Kate Martin and Logan Cook can expect to see additional minutes off the bench.

"We will have to shuffle some things around if Monika can’t go," Bluder said. "We’ve had a few games where she has been in foul trouble or has fouled out, so we have played without her before. It won’t be totally new."

Monika Czinano

Czinano

HAWKEYES LAND RECRUIT

Iowa added a second player to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Sydney Affolter, a 5-foot-11 wing from Chicago Marist High School, announced on Twitter that she has verbally committed to the Hawkeyes.

Affolter plays for the All-Iowa Attack AAU program and is currently averaging 15 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for a 21-3 Marist team which is ranked fifth in Class 4A in the latest Illinois high school poll.

Following a weekend visit to Iowa, she selected the Hawkeyes over offers from six other Big Ten programs and three Big 12 programs in addition to Arizona State, DePaul, Marquette, Missouri, Washington State and Xavier.

The younger sister of St. Ambrose freshman men’s basketball player Trey Affolter joins 6-2 A.J. Ediger of Hamilton, Mich., in Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marcus Hayes: The day Kobe Bryant fulfilled a dying man's wish
Sports

Marcus Hayes: The day Kobe Bryant fulfilled a dying man's wish

It was just a 30-minute Skype call, but it meant everything to the biggest Kobe Bryant fan in St. Louis. In November 2012, Dwann Dillon was a healthy, 39-year-old youth basketball coach and referee, a 6-foot-4 Army vet and a local barber who'd played high school ball for the Riverview Gardens Rams. He awoke one morning with a crippling stomach ache, and he couldn't use the bathroom, and he ...

+10
Arash Markazi: Kobe Bryant shared a special bond with daughter Gianna over the game they loved
Sports

Arash Markazi: Kobe Bryant shared a special bond with daughter Gianna over the game they loved

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES - The last time I sat down with Kobe Bryant was at his office in Costa Mesa before the regular-season opener between the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers in October. He laughed when I asked him if he would be at the game. I knew he wouldn't be there. He had a more important game to attend that night. He was going to be at a high school gym 40 miles away to watch his 16-year-old ...

Kobe Bryant's devotion to family became paramount when his basketball career ended
Sports

Kobe Bryant's devotion to family became paramount when his basketball career ended

LOS ANGELES - It was December 2017, more than a year after Kobe Bryant had retired from basketball, and the Los Angeles Lakers great was expounding upon a fundamental truth of parenthood. Having spent much of his NBA career on the road, traveling from city to city, he talked about a new job, shuttling his daughters around Newport Coast. "A lot of driving in a three-to-five mile radius," he ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News