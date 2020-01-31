Former Bettendorf family touched by Kobe Bryant

Snider and Bryant were "friends" but never best buddies because of the two-year difference. Plus, the two had very differing futures.

"Kobe was all about basketball and he had his eye on that," Snider said. "I was all about football. We were good friends and our families were close because we lived a couple blocks away and played basketball at the same park."

As it turned out, both did quite well with what they planned.

We all know what Bryant did. What many may not know is that Snider played three seasons in the NFL from 1999-2001. He played 24 games with the Green Bay Packers as a backup fullback and special teams player and then finished his career with four games in Minnesota.

Snider had not had any contact with Bryant after he graduated in 1994, but he did follow Bryant's final two seasons at Lower Merion.

That was, until two years ago when Stevie Snider was diagnosed with colon cancer.

"Stevie was living in San Francisco, which is a very expensive area, and he and his wife were about to have a baby, and that is very expensive," Matt Snider said. "I put together a GoFundMe page and in a month or so we got $30,000. That was great, but I wanted to find something else to do to help.