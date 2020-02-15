Fighting Bees endure another frustrating finish

When Rashad Richardson found his touch Saturday, the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team found itself in familiar and frustrating territory.
The Indiana Northwest senior buried two 3-point baskets in a span of 12 seconds to fuel a second-half surge which left the Fighting Bees on the short end of a 98-92 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference score at Lee Lohman Arena.
"We put ourselves in a bad position at the end again where we needed to make every play," St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said. "That’s a tough way to play. It’s tough to come from behind and win when you have to make every single play."
That didn’t happen and as a result, the Fighting Bees stomached their seventh loss of the season in games decided by two possessions or less.
"You get down to the end, you have a chance but everything has to go right," Shovlain said. "We put ourselves in that position earlier, and that’s the part we need to fix."
St. Ambrose had built a 56-47 lead when Jake Meeske buried a look from behind the arc with 14 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in a game.
Thirty seconds later, Richardson had taken advantage of a turnover to cut the Bees’ lead to 56-53 and the 6-foot-6 guard was just warming up.
He finished with 38 points, nearly twice his team-leading average of 20.3 per game, and he collected 27 of those in the second half.
The six on consecutive 3-pointers sparked a 14-2 run that left St. Ambrose in a 61-58 hole when Richardson knocked down a jumper with 11:51 remaining in the game.
"Up nine to down three, just like that, the lead was gone," Shovlain said.
The Fighting Bees did tie the game on two later occasions, the first at 61-61 on three of Michael Williams’ team-leading 26-point effort and later at 69-69 on a 3-pointer by Meeske with 7:52 remaining.
Richardson answered both scores, hitting a jumper following Williams’ basket and burying the fourth of his five 3-point baskets to put the RedHawks ahead to stay at 72-69 with 7:31 left in the game.
Indiana Northwest ran off eight unanswered points and maintained a lead the rest of the way.
St. Ambrose managed to pull within 93-90 when Ben Schols took a feed from Meeske and knocked down a 3-point shot with 34 seconds left, but the Fighting Bees came no closer.
"It seemed like in the second half they got to every 50-50 ball, found a way to come up with the ball when they needed it and we didn’t. When you’re trying to get back in it, you’ve got to get to get it done," Shovlain said.
Shovlain had hoped for a repeat of the final minutes of the opening half, when St. Ambrose (15-13, 11-9 CCAC) ran off eight straight points to take a 42-33 lead into the locker room at the break.
"I thought we closed the half real strong. Defensively, rebounding, I was hoping it would create some momentum that would carry over but that didn’t happen," Shovlain said. "That’s the frustrating thing. You look at the stats. They’re pretty even. They did just enough to get us."
All five Fighting Bees starters finished in double figures, with Tom Kazanecki scoring 12 of his 16 points in the first half.
Martellian Gibson had 22 to go with the effort Richardson gave Indiana Northwest (16-12, 12-8).