COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Standing tall in the middle of the lane, South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston proved to be the difference-maker in a matchup between two of the nation's premier women's basketball programs.
Boston scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots to help the No. 8 Gamecocks beat No. 4 Maryland 63-54 on Sunday.
South Carolina (2-0) never trailed in its first road test. The Gamecocks led by 10 at halftime, upped the margin to 14 in the third quarter and remained comfortably in front the rest of the way.
When the 6-foot-5 Boston wasn't swatting away a shot, she found a way to make the Terrapins miss.
"You saw, she just impacted so many shots when we got into the paint," Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. "She was the anchor defensively that they needed, and probably got in our heads with all the missed layups that we had. I thought she was a big reason for it."
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley knew Boston was tall, but misjudged her prowess on the defensive end of the court.
"Recruiting her, I didn't realize she was that much of a shot blocker," Staley said. "I thought she blocked shots because she was big, but there's a knack to it. She did a great job not fouling, keeping the ball in play and altering shots."
Asked if her presence in the middle was the reason behind Maryland's reluctance to drive the lane, Boston answered, "I don't know if it was me, but they did start taking more outside jump shots. So I guess the answer is yes."
The Terrapins (1-1) return all five starters from a squad that went 29-5 and won the Big Ten regular-season title. Maryland blasted Wagner 119-56 in the opener, but this game was decidedly different.
Freshman Ashley Owusa scored 17 for the Terps, who shot 31% and finished 2 for 16 from beyond the arc.
Down 38-24 early in the third quarter, the Terrapins cut it to 44-38 late in the period but simply could not get production from their most skilled shooters.
Kaila Charles finished with 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting and Taylor Mikesell failed to score. Both were picked to the All-Big Ten Preseason team.
"We have a lot of lessons to learn," Charles conceded.
After guiding South Carolina to a 23-10 record and an appearance in the Sweet 16 last season, Staley is counting on a retooled roster that features only two seniors and one junior. Seniors Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan were joined in the starting lineup by freshmen Zia Cooke, Boston and Brea Beal.
Harris scored 13 for the Gamecocks, Cooke added 10 and Beal had a team-high 10 rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal, which more than offset her 0 for 6 shooting performance.
"Whatever you need, she provides," Staley said. "She didn't make a basket, but her impact was felt. I just thought she played huge."
With Beal leading the way, the Gamecocks finished with a 54-38 rebounding advantage.
A year ago, Maryland went to South Carolina and rallied from an early 12-point deficit to register an 85-61 victory.
"It was an embarrassment," Staley said.
In this one, the Gamecocks bolted to a 14-8 lead behind Boston, who had eight points and three rebounds in the opening six minutes.
South Carolina expanded the advantage to 28-19 while the Terrapins went through a 1-for-12 dry spell, and led 34-24 at halftime after limiting Maryland to nine points on 4-for-20 shooting in the second quarter.
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Diana Vieyra, 13, of East Moline, and Malaysia Jonse-Collier, 12, of Rock Island, sign a card for Rock Island's Brea Beal during a Meet-N-Greet in Beal's honor Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts Meet-N-Greet for Rock Island's Brea Beal Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts Meet-N-Greet for Rock Island's Brea Beal Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts Meet-N-Greet for Rock Island's Brea Beal Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Leonard Nunn, gives Rock Island's Brea Beal, a thumbs up during a Meet-N-Greet in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts Meet-N-Greet for Rock Island's Brea Beal Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, takes a photo with her friends and family during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Willie Harris and Leonard Nunn take a photo with Rock Island's Brea Beal during a Meet-N-Greet party in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. Harris and Nunn were neighbors of the Beals and have watched Brea grow up and play throughout the last 18 years.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts Meet-N-Greet for Rock Island's Brea Beal Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, laughs and she and her friends look at embarrassing photos of each other during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, laughs as she and her friends look at embarrassing photos of each other during a Meet-N-Greet Friday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All-American game on Wednesday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, takes a photo with her friends and family during a Meet-N-Greet Friday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game on Wednesday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, laughs and she and her friends look at embarrassing photos of each other during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal plays with her younger brother Bakari, during a Meet-N-Greet in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal poses for a photo with her younger brother Baker, during a Meet-N-Greet party in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, takes a photo with her friends and family during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, laughs and she and her friends look at embarrassing photos of each other during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Marcus Carter chats with Rock Island's Brea Beal during a Meet-N-Greet party in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. Carter was a neighbor of the Beals and has watched Brea grow up and play throughout the last 18 years.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Ka'Maria Perkins, 13, of East Moline, signs a card for Rock Island's Brea Beal during a Meet-N-Greet in Beal's honor Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Willie Harris and Marcus Carter hug Brea Beal during a Meet-N-Greet party in her honor Friday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. Harris and Carter were neighbors of the Beals and have watched Brea grow up and play throughout the last 18 years.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, takes a photo with her friends and family during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal, center, laughs and she and her friends look at embarrassing photos of each other during a Meet-N-Greet Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Marcus Carter chats with Rock Island's Brea Beal during a Meet-N-Greet party in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. Carter was a neighbor of the Beals and has watched Brea grow up and play throughout the last 18 years.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Martin Luther King Jr. Center hosts Meet-N-Greet for Rock Island's Brea Beal Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal signs a cell phone for a young fan during a Meet-N-Greet in her honor Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Meet-N-Greet with Rock Island's Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal chats with Isabelle Reyna, 12, of Moline, during Meet-N-Greet party in Beal's honor Friday, March 22, 2019, in Rock Island. The event was held for friends and family to wish Beal good luck before she plays in the McDonald's All American game later in the week.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) watches Mother McAuley players high-five during the Class 4A Super-Sectional Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center in Bloomington.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional
Rock Island senior Brea Beal (center) gets off a shot on the Chicago Mother McAuley defense in a 66-48 season-ending setback for the Rocks in the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional Monday at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center in Bloomington.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Mother McAuley's Nikki Murphy (5) during the Class 4A Super-Sectional Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center in Bloomington.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
022619-mda-spt-supersectional-032a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) watches Chicago Mother McAuley players high-five during the Class 4A Super-Sectional Monday at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center in Bloomington.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
022619-mda-spt-supersectional-007a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Chicago Mother McAuley's Nikki Murphy (5) during the Class 4A Super-Sectional Monday at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center in Bloomington.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
012519-mda-spt-beal-001a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) brings the ball up the court against North Scott during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
012719-mda-spt-ri-bball-16.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) looks for a pass against Batavia's Allison Newberry (25)Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
012719-mda-spt-ri-bball-15.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) looks for a pass against Batavia's Allison Newberry (25)Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
012719-mda-spt-ri-bball-17.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Batavia's Erin Golden (2), Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
012719-mda-spt-ri-bball-08.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) shoots a free-throw against Batavia, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
012719-mda-spt-ri-bball-03.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal will play her final regular-season game for Rock Island tonight when the Rocks host United Township. A win tonight will make Beal the first-ever player, boys or girls, to go 40-0 in the Western Big 6 Conference. Beal has a 109-15 career record and has never lost a game on the Rocks' home court.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
012719-mda-spt-ri-bball-04.jpg
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot last Saturday against Batavia at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
012719-mda-spt-ri-bball-11.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal drives to the basket against Batavia's Allison Newberry during a game last month. Beal was selected to play in the McDonald's All-American game recently.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, Dispatch-Argus
012719-mda-spt-ri-bball-02.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) drives to the basket against Batavia's Hailey Orman (3) Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
012719-mda-spt-ri-bball-13.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) goes for a three point shot against Batavia, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
012719-mda-spt-ri-bball-07.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) drives to the basket against Batavia's Alyssa Sarik (23) and Aliison Newberry (25), Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Alleman at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Alleman's Alli Edwards (10) during their game Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Alleman, 56-24.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Alleman at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) takes the ball from Alleman's Gabbi Loiz (14) during their game Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Alleman, 56-24.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Alleman at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal drives to the basket against Alleman's De'Ajah Woods (20) during their game Thursday at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Alleman, 56-24.
Meg McLaughlin, Dispatch-Argus
Alleman at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Alleman's Parker Georlett (40) during their game Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Alleman, 56-24.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Alleman at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) gives Hannah Simmer (23) a five-five during their game against Alleman Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Alleman, 56-24.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Alleman at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives down the court Thursday after a steal against Alleman at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Alleman, 56-24.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Alleman at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Alleman during their game Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Alleman, 56-24.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Alleman at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal, shown during a game earlier this year against Alleman, was named Illinois' Ms. Basketball for the third straight year Wednesday.
Meg McLaughlin, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Class 4A Normal West Sectional Title
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a layup against Edwardsville's Maria Smith (32) during the Class 4A Normal West Sectional Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Normal.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Class 4A Normal West Sectional Title
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Edwardsville's Maria Smith (32) during the Class 4A Normal West Sectional Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Normal.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Class 4A Normal West Sectional Title
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) reacts after the Lady Rocks beats Edwardsville during the Class 4A Normal West Sectional in late Feburary. Beal steered the Rocks to a 30-win season and a state supersectional.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Class 4A Normal West Sectional Title
Rock Island seniors Brea Beal (1) and Carlee Camlin (24) will be counted on to lead the Rocks into tonight's Class 4A Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan) Super-Sectional against Mother McAuley tonight.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
020819-mda-spt-rockyut-014a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) blocks United Township's Jasmine Bell (35) during Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference games at Rock Island High School. The Rocks beat United Township, 88-50.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
United Township at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against United Township's Jasmine Bell (35) during their game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Lady Rocks beat United Township, 88-50.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
United Township at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a 3-point shot against United Township during their game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Lady Rocks beat United Township, 88-50.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
United Township at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against United Township during their game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Lady Rocks beat United Township, 88-50.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
United Township at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against United Township's Brandi LaFountaine (44) during their game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Lady Rocks beat United Township, 88-50.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
United Township at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a 3-point against United Township's Jeanah Bell (33) during their game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Lady Rocks beat United Township, 88-50.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
United Township at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) blocks United Township's Jasmine Bell (35) during their game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Lady Rocks beat United Township, 88-50.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
United Township at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal goes up for a shot against United Township during their game Thursday. Beal has propelled the Rocks to a 26-1 record this season.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, Dispatch-Argus
United Township at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) is all smiles during a game against United Township last Thursday at Rock Island High School. The relaxed Lady Rocks beat United Township, 88-50.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
United Township at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal goes up for a shot against United Township during their game earlier this season.
Meg McLaughlin, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
United Township at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) passes against United Township's Davi Morgan (23) during their game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Lady Rocks beat United Township, 88-50.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
021419-mda-spt-rockyuths-1.jpg
United Township’s Brandi LaFountaine (44) goes up for a shot while Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) defends during the Class 4A Rock Island Regional semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
022219-mda-spt-rocky-edwardsville-035a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) reacts after the Lady Rocks beats Edwardsville during the Class 4A Normal West Sectional on Feb. 21 in Normal. Beal was chosen to play in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 20 in Las Vegas. She was also named to the third-team on the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls’ All-America Teams.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
United Township at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against United Township's Davi Morgan (23) during their game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Lady Rocks beat United Township, 88-50.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
021419-mda-spt-rockyuths-3.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) shoots a three against United Township, at Rock Island High School, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
021419-mda-spt-rockyuths-2.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal drives to the basket against United Township’s Jasmine Bell during a regional semifinal earlier this season. Beal finished her career as a three-time Ms. Basketball in Illinois and the state's Gatorade Player of the Year three times.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
021519-mds-spt-regionalchamp-03.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) battles for a rebound with Moline’s Cierra McNamee (43), at Rock Island High School, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
021519-mds-spt-regionalchamp-04.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal battles for a rebound with Moline’s Cierra McNamee (43) and Megan Pittington (34) during a Class 4A regional game at Rock Island High School. Beal was named Class 4A first team all-state for the third consecutive season.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
021519-mds-spt-regionalchamp-07.jpg
Brea Beal was surprised with her jersey for the McDonald's All-American Game after a regional title win at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
021519-mds-spt-regionalchamp-06.jpg
Rock Island's Brea Beal, along with her parents Nicole Adamson and Kevin Beal, react as she holds her jersey for the McDonald's All-American Game after the regional title win against Moline at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
021519-mds-spt-regionalchamp-08.jpg
Brea Beal and her parents Nicole Adamson (left), and Kevin Beal (right), were surprised with her jersey for the McDonald's All-American Game after Thursday's regional win at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
021519-mds-spt-regionalchamp-11.jpg
Rock Island senior Brea Beal, shown here celebrating a teammate scoring, was named the Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year on Friday. Beal earned the honor for the third straight year, joining Candace Parker as the only Illinois players to win the award three times.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
021918-mda-spt-rockysectional-020a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal, the No. 11 prep prospect according to ESPN, is set to take her game to a stacked South Carolina program.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Class 4A Normal West Sectional
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Normal Community's Abby Feit (42) during the Class 4A Normal West Sectional Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Normal.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Class 4A Normal West Sectional
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) was a clear-cut unanimous selection to this season's Associated Press Class 4A All-State team. It was her third straight season being honored as a first-team all-stater and sets her up for the potential to be Illinois Ms. Basketball for the third straight year.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Class 4A Normal West Sectional
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives to the basket during the Class 4A Normal West Sectional this past season. Beal finished her illustrious career with 2,709 points and 1,306 rebounds.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Class 4A Normal West Sectional
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Normal Community's Kylee Schneringer (32) during the Class 4A Normal West Sectional Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Normal.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
012419-mda-spt-breabeal-002aa.JPG
Rock Island senior Brea Beal is this week’s Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Metro Pacesetter. Beal became the Western Big 6 Conference's all-time leading scorer for girls and boys last week. She was also named as a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Team.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Moline at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) high-fives teammates after a three-point basket against Moline during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Beal's 3-point shot broke Galesburg's Joey Range's all time Western Big 6 scoring mark of 2,390.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Moline at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) blocks Moline's Megan Pittington (34) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Moline, 70-53.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Moline at Rock Island
Moline's Cierra McNamee (43) goes up for a shot against Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Moline, 70-53.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Moline at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) passes against Moline's Caroline Hazen (12) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Moline, 70-53.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Moline at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Moline during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Moline, 70-53.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Moline at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) high-fives assistant coach Larry Hall after a 3-point basket against Moline during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Beal's 3-point shot broke Galesburg's Joey Range's all time Western Big 6 scoring mark of 2,390.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Moline at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) blocks Moline's Amari Davis (14) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Moline, 70-53.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Moline at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Moline's Cierra McNamee (43) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Moline, 70-53.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Moline at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives down the court against Moline during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Moline, 70-53.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Moline at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) shoots a three-pointer against Moline's Kadence Tatum (13) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Beal's 3-point shot broke Galesburg's Joey Range's all time Western Big 6 scoring mark of 2,390.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Moline at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) blocks Moline's Bralee Trice (32) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Rock Island beat Moline, 70-53.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Moline at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives to the basket against Moline's Amari Davis (14) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
011819-mda-spt-rockymol-016a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives to the basket against Moline's Amari Davis (14) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
011819-mda-spt-rockymol-038a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) high-fives assistant coach Larry Hall after a 3-point basket against Moline during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Beal's 3-point shot broke Galesburg's Joey Range's all time Western Big 6 scoring mark of 2,390.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
011819-mda-spt-rockymol-033a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) shoots a three-pointer against Moline's Kadence Tatum (13) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Rock Island High School. Beal's 3-point shot broke Galesburg's Joey Range's all time Western Big 6 scoring mark of 2,390.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
011019-ri-bb-13.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) makes a pass while Galesburg plays defense, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
011019-ri-bb-10.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) hauls in a rebound and looks for the putback against Galesburg’s Daija Range (42) during last week's Western Big 6 Conference game at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
011019-ri-bb-6.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) takes the ball to the hoop and scores against Galesburg, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Rock Island High school.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
011019-ri-bb-4.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) looks for a teammate to pass to while Galesburg defends, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
011019-ri-bb-1.jpg
Rock Island’s Brea Beal (1) takes the ball to the hoop and scores against Galesburg on Thursday at Rock Island High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against North Scott during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against North Scott during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) reaches the loose ball against North Scott's Adriane Latham (40) and Presley Case (2) during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against North Scott during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) looks to pass against North Scott during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against North Scott during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) looks for a shot against North Scott's Rylie Rucker (20) and Adriane Latham (40) during the 15th annual IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against North Scott during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) wins the tipoff against North Scott during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against North Scott during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives down the court against North Scott during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) brings the ball up the court against North Scott during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against North Scott during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
IHMVCU Shootout - North Scott vs Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives to the basket against North Scott during their matchup in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at United Township
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) passes against United Township's Addie Boore (3) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at United Township
Rock Island's Imari McDuffy (2) and Brea Beal (1) check out of the game during their Western Big 6 matchup against United Township Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at United Township
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) laughs during their Western Big 6 game against United Township Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at United Township
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) shoots a three-pointer against United Township's Jeanah Bell (33) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at United Township
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives to the basket between United Township's Eliya Gomez (30) and Davi Morgan (23) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at United Township
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives to the basket between United Township's Eliya Gomez (30) and Davi Morgan (23) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at United Township
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) shoots a three-pointer over United Township during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at United Township
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) steals the ball from United Township's Jasmine Bell (35) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at United Township
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) shoots free-throws against United Township during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at United Township
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) passes against United Township's Madison Gordon (13) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at United Township
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) shoots free-throws against United Township during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
010318-rocky-ut-gb-009a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives to the basket between United Township's Eliya Gomez (30) and Davi Morgan (23) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
010318-rocky-ut-gb-005a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) shoots a 3-pointer against United Township's Jeanah Bell (33) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
010318-rocky-ut-gb-004a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives to the basket between United Township's Eliya Gomez (30) and Davi Morgan (23) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday in East Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
5. Queen Brea
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) poses for a photo after scoring her 2,000th point with the Lady Rocks during Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 against Canton at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
5. Queen Brea
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Edwardsville's Myriah Noodel-Haywood (23) during second half action Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in an IHSA Class 4A "Sweet 16" Sectional final at Centennial High School in Champaign.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
5. Queen Brea
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives past Moline's Kelsi Curtis (24) during their Western Big 6 Conference game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
5. Queen Brea
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against United Township's Brandi LaFountaine (33) during first-half action Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 in East Moline. The Lady Rocks beat United Township, 77-44.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Brea Beal action
Rock Island's Brea Beal is on the attack earlier this season. Beal became the Western Big 6 Conference's all-time leading career scorer Saturday, but the Rocks settled for second in the State Farm Holiday Classic's large-school girls' division.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island 1
Rock Island's Brea Beal puts up a shot during Wednesday's State Farm Holiday Classic game against Bloomington at Bloomington High School. Beal had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Rocks' 75-40 victory.
Lewis Marien / Lee News Network
Rock Island 1
Rock Island's Brea Beal puts up a shot during a State Farm Holiday Classic game against Bloomington on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Bloomington High School. Beal had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Rocks' 75-40 victory.
Co-Players of the Year
Rock Island's Chrislyn Carr and Brea Beal are the 2018 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Co-Players of the Year.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Queen Brea
Rock Island High School's Brea Beal is this week's Metro Pacesetter. Beal, a top-10 college basketball recruit, scored 57 points in two games last week in wins over arch rival Moline and Butler (Ky.), the No. 4 rated team in Kentucky.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Brea Beal Rock Island mug
Brea Beal
Breal Beal mug shot
Brea Beal, Rock Island
Quincy vs Rock Island girls basketball
Quincy's Kaileigh Carothers puts up a block as Rock Island's Brea Beal goes to the basket in the first half Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at Rock Island.
GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network
Quincy vs Rock Island girls basketball
Quincy's Kaileigh Carothers puts up a block as Rock Island's Brea Beal goes to the basket in the first half Thursday at Rock Island.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island at Moline
Rock Island's Brea Beal is on the attack against Moline last week at Wharton Field House in Moline. The return of the two-time Illinois Ms. Basketball has the Rocks off to a 6-0 start and again ranked among the state's Top 10 in Wednesday's initial Illinois Associated Press poll.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at Moline
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) pushes Moline's Kelsi Curtis (24) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at Moline
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) is issued a technical foul against Moline during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Wharton Field House in Moline. Lady Rocks beat Moline, 65-40.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at Moline
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Moline's Megan Pittington (34) during their Western Big 6 game at Wharton Field House in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at Moline
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Moline's Amari Davis (14) during a Western Big 6 game. Beal and the Rock Island Rocks will be playing in the Normal Holiday Classic, where Beal could break the all-time Western Big 6 points record. She needs 72 to break the girls' scoring record held by Quincy's Ruth Kiping (2,287).
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Brea Beal action copy
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives to the basket earlier this season.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at Moline
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) attempts to pass against Moline's Megan Pittington (34) and Amari Davis (14) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at Moline
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives past Moline's Kelsi Curtis (24) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island at Moline
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives past Moline's Kelsi Curtis (24) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Wharton Field House in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
112918-rocky-moline-gb-031a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) drives past Moline's Kelsi Curtis (24) during their Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
112918-rocky-moline-gb-002a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) attempts to pass against Moline's Megan Pittington (34) and Amari Davis (14) during their Western Big 6 game on Thursday at Wharton Field House in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
112918-rocky-moline-gb-140a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) pushes Moline's Kelsi Curtis (24) during their Western Big 6 game on Thursday at Wharton Field House in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
112918-rocky-moline-gb-104a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Moline's Amari Davis (14) during their Western Big 6 game on Thursday at Wharton Field House in Moline.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
112318-rockyhoops-gb-005a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) poses for a photo after scoring her 2,000th point with the Lady Rocks during Friday's game against Canton at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
112318-rockyhoops-gb-004a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a basket against Canton during the Rock Island/Milan Booster Club Classic Friday at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
112318-rockyhoops-gb-008a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) hugs head coach Henry Hall after scoring her 2,000th point with the Lady Rocks during Friday's game against Canton at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
112318-rockyhoops-gb-002a.JPG
Rock Island's Morgan Freeman (22) celebrates after a Brea Beal (1) 3-point basket over Canton on Friday at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
112318-rockyhoops-gb-003a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) shoots over a Canton defender during the Rock Island/Milan Booster Club Classic Friday at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
112318-rockyhoops-gb-009a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring her 2,000th point in a win over Canton on Friday at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Peoria High at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Peoria High during the Lady Rocks home opener Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Peoria High at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Peoria High during the Lady Rocks home opener Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Peoria High at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal goes into this week's State Farm Classic needing 72 points to become the Western Big 6 Conference's all-time leading scorer. She is averaging 23.5 points per game this season.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Peoria High at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Peoria High during the Lady Rocks home opener Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Peoria High at Rock Island
Peoria High's Derria Edwards (1) shoves Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) during the Lady Rocks home opener Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Peoria High at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Peoria High during the Lady Rocks home opener Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Peoria High at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) grabs the rebound against Peoria High's Derria Edwards (1) and Kammie Hess (10) during the Lady Rocks home opener Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Peoria High at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) reacts after being shoved by Peoria High's Derria Edwards (1) during the Lady Rocks home opener Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Peoria High at Rock Island
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Peoria High during the Lady Rocks home opener Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
111518-rocky-gb-010a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) reaches for the rebound against Peoria High during the Lady Rocks home opener on Thursday.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
111518-rocky-gb-006a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against Peoria High during the Lady Rocks home opener on Thursday.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
111518-rocky-gb-002a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) is shoved by Peoria High's Derria Edwards (1) during the Lady Rocks home opener on Thursday.
Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
111418-ri-signing-1a.jpg
Rock Island had five athletes accept scholarships to Division I colleges Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA's Early Signing Period. Pictured together after signing their National Letters of Intent are, back row, left to right, with their college destination: Jamir Price (Bradley basketball), Brea Beal (South Carolina basketball), Charlie Allison (Indiana State baseball), Ashley Peters (Purdue softball), and Carlee Camlin (Bradley volleyball). For more signing day photos from around the area, along with a list of athletes and their college destinations, see
qconline.com.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110818-beal-002a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal reveals a University of South Carolina t-shirt to announce her decision to play for the Gamecocks during her signing ceremony Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Rock Island High School. Pictured with Beal from left: her father, Kevin, mother Nicole, brother Bayron, 4, brother Baker, and head coach Henry Hall.
Meg McLaughlin
110818-beal-023a.JPG
A birthday cake for Rock Island's Brea Beal with the phrase "I'm Too Cocky" during her signing ceremony on Thursday at Rock Island High School. Beal announced her decision to attend the University of South Carolina.
Meg McLaughlin
110818-beal-008a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal hugs her mother Nicole and brother Baker during her signing ceremony Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Rock Island High School. Beal announced her decision to attend the University of South Carolina.
Meg McLaughlin
110818-beal-006a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal hugs her father Kevin during her signing ceremony Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Rock Island High School. Beal announced her decision to attend the University of South Carolina.
Meg McLaughlin
110818-beal-015a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal reveals a University of South Carolina T-shirt to announce her decision to attend the University during her signing ceremony on Thursday at Rock Island High School.
Meg McLaughlin
110818-beal-021a.JPG
Rock Island's Brea Beal reveals a University of South Carolina T-shirt to announce her decision to attend the University during her signing ceremony on Thursday at Rock Island High School. Pictured with Beal from left, her father, Kevin, mother Nicole, and brother Bayron, 4.
Meg McLaughlin
Rock Island Homecoming Parade
Homecoming queen Brea Beal and King Gabriel Gonzalez wave during Rock Island High School’s homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, along 24th Street in Rock Island. The parade started near the Hauberg Center and ended at the High School.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rock Island Homecoming Parade
Homecoming queen Brea Beal and King Gabriel Gonzalez wave during Rock Island High School’s homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, along 24th Street in Rock Island. The parade started near the Hauberg Center and ended at the High School.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
031218-Metro-Capt-Brea-Beal-006
Rock Island junior Brea Beal repeated Thursday as Ms. Basketball in Illinois. She became just the fourth individual to win the honor multiple times.
John Schultz
031218-Metro-Capt-Brea-Beal-001
Rock Island junior Brea Beal is the captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro girls basketball team. Beal averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Rocks in their 24-8 season.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
031218-Metro-Capt-Brea-Beal-002
Rock Island junior Brea Beal is the captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro girls basketball team. Beal averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Rocks in their 24-8 season.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
031218-Metro-Capt-Brea-Beal-003
Rock Island junior Brea Beal is the captain of our all-metro girls basketball team for this season. Shots of her in the girls gym, Monday, March 12, 2018, at Rock Island High School.
John Schultz
031218-Metro-Capt-Brea-Beal-004
Rock Island junior Brea Beal is the captain of our all-metro girls basketball team for this season. Shots of her in the girls gym, Monday, March 12, 2018, at Rock Island High School.
John Schultz
031218-Metro-Capt-Brea-Beal-005
Rock Island's Brea Beal is the captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro girls basketball team for the third consecutive year. Beal will go into her senior season second on the all-time scoring list in the Western Big Six at 1,945 points.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Carr
Rock Island's Chrislyn Carr goes up for 3 against Normal West's Tresoir Newson during a Feb. 16 game. Carr and teammate Brea Beal were named first-team All-State by the Associated Press on Thursday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Rocks lose
Rock Island's Brea Beal goes up for a shot against Edwardsville's Rachel Pranger during first-half action Thursday at Centennial High School in Champaign.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / Lee News Network
Rock Island wins
Rock Island's Brea Beal drives to the basket during a game this past season. Beal was named the Illinois girls Gatorade Player of the Year for a second consecutive year Monday.
Meg McLaughlin, Lee News Network
02082018-rocky-ut-girls-002a.jpg
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) goes up for a shot against United Township's Ryleigh O’Brien (30) during first half action Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 in East Moline. Lady Rocks beat United Township, 77-44.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
02082018-rocky-ut-girls-006a.jpg
Rock Island's Brea Beal goes up for a shot against United Township's Ryleigh O'Brien. The 6-foot-1 Beal will begin to sift through her college offers and make a decision sometime during her senior season.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, Lee News Network
Rock Island-Alleman
Rock Island's Brea Beal drives to the basket past Alleman's Gabbi Loiz (14) during first half action Thursday at the Don Morris gym.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / Lee News Network
Brea Beal
Rock Island's Brea Beal was named the Gatorade player of the year and Miss Basketball in Illinois this past winter. Beal is ranked as one of the nation's top recruits in the 2019 class.
Kevin E. Schmidt - 100 of 2017
Rock Island High School sophomore Brea Beal puts up a jump shot as Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) watches Friday, March 31, 2017. Bustos presented a Congressional Record statement to Beal, recognizing her for being named Ms. Basketball of Illinois 2017. Beal is the first ever Quad-City athlete to be named Ms. Basketball and is only the third high school sophomore in history to be given that honor. Scoring more than 1,200 points in so far in her career, Beal is ranked as one of the top sophomore prospects in the nation and is on pace to break almost every Western Big 6 Conference record by the time she graduates.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Alleman at Rock Island girls basketball
Rock Island's Brea Beal goes to the basket during the first half Thursday.
GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network
Alleman at Rock Island girls basketball
Alleman's Natika Woods and Gabbi Loiz and Rock Island's Brea Beal go after the rebound during the second half Thursday.
GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network
Prep Girls Basketball: Rock Island vs. Moline
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) leaps up for a rebound during a girls high school basketball game between Rock Island and Moline Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Rock Island. The Rocks defeated the Maroons 53-35.
BRIAN ACHENBACH / LEE NEWS NETWORK
Prep Girls Basketball: Rock Island vs. Moline
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) boxes out Moline's Alannah Crompton (50) during a girls high school basketball game last week. Beal had 25 points and 15 rebounds in the Rocks' win over Moline last week.
BRIAN ACHENBACH, Lee News Network
Prep Girls Basketball: Rock Island vs. Moline
Rock Island's Brea Beal leaps up for a rebound during a game between Rock Island and Moline on Thursday in Rock Island.
BRIAN ACHENBACH / LEE NEWS NETWORK
033117-Brea-Beal-001
Rock Island sophomore Brea Beal puts up a jump shot Friday as U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., watches at Rock Island High School. Bustos presented a Congressional Record statement to Beal, recognizing her for being named Illinois Ms. Basketball this past season.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times
033117-Brea-Beal-002
Rock Island High School sophomore Brea Beal and other Girls Basketball teammates listen to Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) talk about her athletic career Friday, March 31, 2017. Bustos presented a Congressional Record statement to Beal, recognizing her for being named Ms. Basketball of Illinois 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
033117-Brea-Beal-003
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) hugs Brea Beal as she presented her a Congressional Record statement recognizing Beal for being named Ms. Basketball of Illinois 2017. Beal is the first ever Quad-City athlete to be named Ms. Basketball and is only the third high school sophomore in history to be given that honor.
Kevin E. Schmidt
033117-Brea-Beal-004
The Gatorade Player of the Year Trophy recognizing Brea Beal as Ms. Basketball of Illinois 2017. Beal is the first ever Quad-City athlete to be named Illinois Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2016-2017 season and is only the third high school sophomore in history to be given that honor.
Kevin E. Schmidt
033117-Brea-Beal-005
A banner hangs in the gymnasium at Rock Island High School recognizing Brea Beal as the Illinois Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the 2016-2017 season. Beal is the first ever Quad-City athlete to be named Ms. Basketball and is only the third high school sophomore in history to be given that honor. Scoring more than 1,200 points in so far in her career, Beal is ranked as one of the top sophomore prospects in the nation and is on pace to break almost every Western Big 6 Conference record by the time she graduates.
Kevin E. Schmidt
033117-Brea-Beal-006
Rock Island High School sophomore Brea Beal listens as Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) reads a Congressional Record statement recognizing Beal for being named Ms. Basketball of Illinois 2017.
Kevin E. Schmidt
031317-BREA-BEAL-001
Rock Island senior and South Carolina signee Brea Beal will graduate as one of the all-time basketball greats in the Quad-Cities. She has scored more than 2,600 points and never lost a Western Big Six Conference game in her career.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
031317-BREA-BEAL-002
Beal
Andy Abeyta
031317-BREA-BEAL-003
All-Metro girls basketball captain Brea Beal led Rock Island to a 31-2 record in her sophomore season by averaging 20.6 points and 9.8 rebounds a game.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
021617-Rocky-Regional-BB-002
Rock Island's Brea Beal grabs the defensive rebound away from United Township's Davi Buchanan during Thursday's regional final.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
012617-Rocky-Alleman-GBB-004
Rock Island's Brea Beal grabs the ball from Alleman's Megan Schueneman on Thursday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
012617-Rocky-Alleman-GBB-007
Brea Beal and the Rock Island Rocks will take their game across the country this season. The Rocks will play in Indianapolis, Louisville and Washington, D.C.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
012617-Rocky-Alleman-GBB-013
Rocky Island's Brea Beal gets a hug from coach Thad Hoover after he presented her and teammate Chrislyn Carr with basketballs to celebrate eclipsing 1,000 career points earlier this season. Beal was named first-team all-state by the Associated Press Thursday while Carr earned honorable mention honors.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
010717-Shootout-North-Rocky-010
Brea Beal said she has worked on her shooting and ball-handling this summer.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
010717-Shootout-North-Rocky-004
Rock Island's Brea Beal shoots over Davenport North's Jinaya Houston, Saturday, January 7, 2017, during first half action of their game in the Iowa vs Illinois IHMVCU Shootout held at the Carver Center on the Augustana College campus in Rock Island.
John Schultz
010717-Shootout-North-Rocky-005
Davenport North's Mariah Mayfield shoots against Rock Island's Brea Beal, Saturday, January 7, 2017, during first half action of their game in the Iowa vs Illinois IHMVCU Shootout held at the Carver Center on the Augustana College campus in Rock Island.
John Schultz
010717-Shootout-North-Rocky-006
Rock Island's Brea Beal gets her hand on the ball as Davenport North's Paige Bradford tries to shoot in a game earlier this month. Rock Island and North are 1-2 again this week in the Metro Fab 5.
John Schultz
010717-Shootout-North-Rocky-001
Rock Island's Brea Beal grabs the rebound away from Davenport North's Jinaya Houston on Saturday during the finale of last year's IHMVCU Shootout at the Carver Center in Rock Island. Beal and the Rocks take on Pleasant Valley in this year's finale Saturday at Wharton Field House.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
112216-Girls-Basketball-002
Rock Island junior Brea Beal, one of the nation's top recruits, indicated her college decision is likely a good year away. “This year will be the year I gather all the schools I am really interested in, what I want to study, and then figure it out from there,” she said. “Next year, I will cut some things down.”
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
112216-Girls-Basketball-006
Moline's Alannah Crompton tries to drive on Rock Island's Brea Beal during a game earlier this season. The Rocks top the initial Metro Fab 5 rankings with an 8-0 record.
John Schultz
112216-Girls-Basketball-012
Rock Island's Brea Beal
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Hoops-Co-Captains-01
Rock Island's Brea Beal, left, and Davenport North's Jinaya Houston were co-captains of last year's Quad-City Times All-Metro girls basketball team. The duo will face off Saturday night when the Rocks and Wildcats meet in the IHMVCU Shootout.
Louis Brems, Quad-City Times
020416-qct-spt-rocky-ut-basketball01
Rock Island's Brea Beal (1) and teammate Justice Edell grab the rebound away from United Township's Ryleigh O'Brien on Thursday during the first half of a game at United Township High School.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
020416-qct-spt-rocky-ut-basketball06
Rock Island's Brea Beal picks up her dribble against United Township's Brandi LaFountaine last Thursday. Beal scored 24 points in the Rocks' 71-37 victory.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
010716-rock-island-basketball03
Rock Island's Brea Beal dribbles the ball during a game last season. Beal returns as the Rocks' leading scorer from last year at nearly 17 points per game.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
112415-moline-RI-basketball-07
Rock Island freshman Brea Beal hits a 3-pointer in the first quarter of the Rocks' Western Big Six Conference opener against Moline earlier this year. Beal drained 66 3-pointers while shooting 43.4 percent from beyond the arc during her freshman campaign.
Louis Brems, Quad-City Times