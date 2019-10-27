ROCK ISLAND — For the last few years, the success of the Augustana men's basketball program has been guard driven.
All-Americans Nolan Ebel and Chrishawn Orange were the heart and soul of the Vikings. When those two graduated this past spring along with Brett Benning and Joe Kellen, 3,947 points went with them.
“It's going to be a different dynamic, for sure, without Chrishawn and Nolan, that's obvious,” said senior forward/center Donovan Ferguson during Sunday's media day festivities at Carver Center. “We're going to be a much more ball-movement team and guys are going to have to step up — it's going to take much more of a team effort this year.”
However, with nine returning lettermen and a nice influx of talent, veteran coach Grey Giovanine admits that the pieces are there for continued success as the Vikings seek a sixth straight piece of the CCIW regular-season title.
The veteran coach knows that his team will not be polished when it opens at home Nov. 9 against defending national NCAA Division III national champ UW-Oshkosh.
“I think you're going to see a work in progress, hopefully a team that really evolves,” said Giovanine. “I think we have a lot of great ingredients and great parts. But to get it to come together is going to be a process.”
While Giovanine roles his eyes at the thought of nearly 4,000 points being lost from the program, Augie has plenty of talent around which to build this club. The core group consists of big men Ferguson and Micah Martin along with fellow senior center Roman Youngblut and fifth-year senior forward Pierson Wofford. Back-court returners include Austin Elledge and Jack Jelen.
Just a couple of weeks into practice, Giovanine already sees a number of newcomers pushing their way into playing time. Among those are a pair of transfers — junior Jacob Pauley (Geneseo HS/Black Hawk) and sophomore Justin Bottorf (Quincy Notre Dame HS/John Wood CC). Freshmen guards Jack McDonald and Carter Duwa could also step into the Ebel/Orange void.
“I think there will be a number of newcomers in the mix from the very beginning,” said Giovanine. “And hopefully some of those guys who were role players in the past will be emerging into front-line spots.”
Facing different prospects and being the hunter instead of the hunter in the league excites Wofford.
“It's a whole new set of challenges,” said the returning first-team All-CCIW selection. “This new group of freshmen and transfers we have coming in, they are excited and energized and ready to compete. It's definitely not going to be pretty in the beginning, but we're going to fill the holes and do what we need to do to play Augustana basketball.
“A lot of people know that we lost Chris, Nolan and Brett, but a lot of these guys played against those guys in practice. You're going to see a lot of faces you may not recognize, but they are going to do the job. It's not going to be one person doing so much — it's going to be everybody as a team filling the bucket.”
That is, if everybody can get healthy. On Sunday, no fewer than five players were in street clothes and not able to practice. Among those were locals Carson Frakes (ankle) and Jacob Schwerbrock (minor knee surgery). Senior guard/forward Lucas Simon had also not been released for full contact after major knee surgery in March. He is expected to be back by December.
All that, though, has not altered the expectations for a team that has made five straight Sweet 16 Div. III Tournament appearances, including two Final Fours.
“I posed that to our team and asked 'do you want to lower the bar,'” said Giovanine. “Of course, they said 'no.' I said 'well, then, we're really going to have to make an incredible commitment and have a lot of guys emerge because the standard that we have set here for the last several years has been unprecedented.'”
So, if the Vikings continue their run of five straight league titles and 19 straight seasons with a winning CCIW record, it will take a lot of work and a new perspective. Usually considered a league favorite, Augie will be chasing North Central, Illinois Wesleyan, Wheaton and Carthage, making for a very competitive conference race.
“At Augustana, we have a winning tradition. Nothing changes,” said Ferguson. “We still have Coach G and Augustana across our chest. From that standpoint, the tradition continues.”
However, for the wins to continue at the incredible pace that included last season's 26-4, 15-1 marks, the newcomers will have to get up to speed quickly.
“It's going to be,” said Giovanine, “a real challenge.”