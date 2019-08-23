Breaking in three new starters and shifting to a guard-oriented offensive attack, the Iowa women’s basketball team will be tested before the start of Big Ten play.
Five opponents that played in the 2019 NCAA tourney are among 11 non-conference opponents coach Lisa Bluder’s 20th Hawkeye team will face before starting conference play at Nebraska on Dec. 28.
Princeton, Clemson and Drake are among six non-conference games Iowa will host this season in a schedule announced Friday that begins with a Nov. 7 season opener at home against Florida Atlantic.
The Hawkeyes will host Princeton on Nov. 20, Clemson on Dec. 4 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and instate rival Drake on Dec. 21.
Iowa, which reached the Elite Eight last season while building a 29-7 record, will play NCAA qualifier Iowa State on the road on Dec. 11 and has Towson among its opponents at the San Juan Shootout, where the Hawkeyes will also play Cincinnati and Washington in games scheduled between Nov. 27-30.
The Hawkeyes’ home schedule also includes games against North Alabama on Nov. 14 and North Carolina Central on Dec. 14 in addition to a road trip to instate rival Northern Iowa on Nov. 17.
Iowa will play Maryland, the team Iowa defeated in the 2019 Big Ten tourney title game, at home and on the road next season after facing the Terrapins just once during the regular season in 2018-19.
The Hawkeyes will also play Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin twice as part of an 18-game Big Ten schedule.
Iowa will also host Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State in the only league match-ups against those opponents while facing Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers only on the road during the upcoming season.