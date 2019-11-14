IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes trailed for only 30 seconds in the second half of Thursday's women's basketball game against North Alabama.
That does not, however, mean the Hawkeyes had an easy time dispatching the Lions.
North Alabama's Emma Wallen missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 23 seconds left and Iowa held on for an 86-81 win.
The Hawkeyes never led by more than six points in the final six minutes of the game, and the Lions closed to within three points three times in the final two minutes.
The first two times a Makenzie Meyer layup and a Gabbie Marshall 3-pointer immediately gave the Hawkeyes some breathing room.
The final one, however, kept the Hawkeyes fans sweating. North Alabama's Kenysha Coulson hit a 3-pointer to make it 84-81 with 54 seconds left. Marshall missed a 3 on the Hawkeyes' next possession before Whalen missed on the other end.
Brittany Panetti gave the Lions another chance, however, grabbing an offensive rebound and getting fouled by the Hawkeyes' Monika Czinano. Panetti missed both free throws, however, and Kathleen Doyle and Amanda Ollinger each split a pair of free throws on Iowa's ensuing possessions to allow the Hawkeyes to hold on.
Meyer led the Hawkeyes with 21 points and seven rebounds, and Doyle added 20 points and seven assists and four steals.
Perhaps the most efficient offense came from Czinano, however. The sophomore hit all nine of the shots she took for 18 points on the night. That helped lead the Hawkeyes to 55.7% shooting on the night, including 41.2% from behind the 3-point line.
Wallen led North Alabama with 19 points.
Black Hawk 69, Morton 56: Sydney Hannam scored 12 points and the Braves built a 14-point halftime lead and held on to beat Morton Thursday.
Moline grad Letecia Billups added 11 points, eight rebounds and five blocks and Megan Teal chipped in seven points and nine rebounds for the Braves.
The win moves Black Hawk to 4-2 on the season.
Men's basketball
Morton 61, Black Hawk 58: The Braves stormed back from a 10-point deficit with 1:50 left to have a chance to tie at the buzzer, but Terry Ford's 3-pointer was short and Black Hawk fell to Morton on Thursday.
Ford scored the Braves' first 19 points and finished with 32 for the game.
United Township grad Delaney Little added eight for Black Hawk, which dropped to 3-3 on the season.