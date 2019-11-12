Iowa added an elite piece to its women’s basketball recruiting puzzle Tuesday, keeping a prospect at home who ranks among the top five players nationally in the 2020 senior class.
Caitlin Clark, a 5-foot-11 point guard from West Des Moines Dowling, announced on Twitter that she has selected the Hawkeyes over a final-three list of possibilities that included Iowa State and Notre Dame.
"Let’s go Hawks. #Committed," Clark wrote in announcing that she will join three other high school seniors in signing with Iowa during the NCAA’s early-signing period, which begins today.
Clark is the highest-ranked recruit to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes in the 20 seasons Lisa Bluder has coached the program.
ESPNW HoopGurlz ranks her as the fourth-best prospect in the 2020 senior class and the second-best point guard available in the current recruiting cycle.
She is described in her ESPN profile as a "consummate playmaker who executes the half-court game with precision" and an "unselfish decision maker who makes passes with a purpose."
Clark can also shoot the ball.
A first-team Class 5A all-state selection the past two years as a sophomore and a junior, Clark led Iowa prep players with a scoring average of 32.5 points per game last season.
She also averaged seven rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game last season for a Dowling team which finished 17-8 and reached the semifinals of the Iowa Class 5A state tournament.
A member of the USA Basketball U16 national team in 2017 and the 2019 Iowa Gatorade player of the year, Clark entertained dozens of scholarship offers.
She pared a list of possibilities that included Duke, Florida, Oregon, Oregon State and Texas to the Hawkeyes, Cyclones and Fighting Irish in early August.
At Iowa, she will have an opportunity to compete from the start of her collegiate career.
Clark joins a program coming off of a 29-7 season which is currently starting a senior, preseason all-Big Ten selection Kathleen Doyle, at the point.
She is part of a 2020 Iowa recruiting class that gained earlier commitments from three other players.
Shateah Wetering, a 5-11 forward from Montezuma, Iowa, 6-3 post player Sharon Goodman of Crestwood High School in Cresco, Iowa, and 5-10 guard Lauren Jensen of North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota are also expected to sign with the Hawkeyes this week.
Black Hawk women win third straight: Megan Teal scored 21 points and Black Hawk overcame a five-point halftime deficit to top the hosting Loras JV 78-72 on Tuesday.
After leading by five after the first quarter, Black Hawk scored only eight points in the second, allowing Loras to grab a 37-32 halftime lead.
Black Hawk (3-2) came roaring back in the third, outscoring Loras by 10 points in the quarter before hanging on in the fourth.
Sydney Hannam chipped in 17 points and team-highs of seven rebounds and five assists, and Nya Taylor added 14 points and four steals.
Men's basketball
Hawkeyes expected to sign four Wednesday: The University of Iowa men’s basketball program is expected to sign four players when the national letter of intent signing period begins Wednesday.
The Hawkeyes have verbal commitments from Chicago area point guard Ahron Ulis, Indianapolis shooting guard Tony Perkins and Kris and Keegan Murray, who played as seniors at Cedar Rapids Prairie last season and are now attending a prep school in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Murray twins are the sons of former Iowa star Kenyon Murray.
The 6-foot-2 Ulis, the younger brother of former Kentucky star Tyler Ulis, is the highest rated of the Hawkeyes’ four commitments. He is rated No. 217 on 247Sports.com’s list of the top prospects in the country.
Football
Buhake earns weekly honor: St. Ambrose defensive end Bernard Buhake was named the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League defensive player of the week following the Fighting Bees' 17-7 win over St. Francis (Ill.).
Buhake, a junior from Arlington, Texas, recorded 11 tackles, three for loss including a sack. The Bees totaled 15 tackles for loss and three sacks in the win. Despite missing three games, Buhake leads the team with 3.5 sacks and is second with seven tackles for loss.