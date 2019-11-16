IOWA CITY — A different type of challenge awaits the Iowa women's basketball team today.
The Hawkeyes face their first road test of the season, facing an unbeaten Northern Iowa team in a 2 p.m. game at the McLeod Center.
"It will be a new experience for us, another learning opportunity," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "Carver is a friendly place to play, but now you have people cheering against you. Unfortunately, we can't take all of our fans to Cedar Falls."
Bluder expects the Panthers to be the strongest test the Hawkeyes have faced after opening the season with home victories over Florida Atlantic and North Alabama.
UNI is off to a 3-0 start and enters the game coming off of a 78-73 victory at Missouri on Wednesday, the Panthers' first win over a Southeastern Conference program since 2001.
"To go to Missouri and win, that says a lot about what UNI is about this season," Bluder said.
With its win over Missouri, UNI is part of a surge of success Missouri Valley Conference teams have had early this season against opponents from power-five conferences.
Missouri Valley teams have already topped last season's win total over power-five opponents, with Illinois State beating Illinois, Missouri State defeating Minnesota and Oklahoma and Drake beating Iowa State in addition to UNI's win over the Tigers.
Former North Scott prep Karli Rucker leads a group of three Panthers who average in double figures. The junior point guard has averaged 20.3 points.
Megan Maahs, returning from an injury that sidelined her for the majority of the 2018-19 season, is averaging 13.3 points and sophomore Kam Finley is averaging 11.3 points per game.
UNI will test the Hawkeyes from the perimeter, averaging 10 3-point field goals per game and shooting 37 percent as a team from behind the arc.
"They are similar in a lot of ways to North Alabama in that they have a good scoring post but they will take even more 3s than what we saw North Alabama shoot," Bluder said.
"The in-state games are good tests for us, and going to UNI, it won't be easy but it will help our team.''
Today's game is the 25th between the teams, with Iowa leading the series 22-2.